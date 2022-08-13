Proud Jokowi sees Indonesia’s success in winning the AFF U-16 Cup as a gift for Indonesia’s 77th birthday





Jokowi calls Indonesia U-16 success to be won as 77th birthday gift / Instagram @jokowi

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo congratulated Garuda Asia on the achievements of the AFF U-16 Cup.

SuaraJogja.id – President Joko Widodo expressed his utmost appreciation to the Indonesian U-16 national team who won the tournament title AFF Cup U-16 (08/12/2022). Garuda Asia team successfully won the title 2022 AFF U-16 Cup Winner after conquering the Vietnamese U-16 resistance with a tight 1-0 scoreline at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman, Yogyakarta. The good news did not escape the attention of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, through his personal Instagram account @jokowi released the success of the Bima Sakti team in winning the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup. “Indonesia National U16 Football Team presented the 2022 AFF U16 Cup Champions after beating Vietnam 1-0 in the final last night at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman, Yogyakarta”, writes Joko Widodo. Read also :

Profile of National Team Captain Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge Becomes AFF’s Best U-16 Player Jokowi did not forget to congratulate and say that the victory of Garuda Asia team as AFF U-16 Cup Champions really makes all the people of Indonesia ready to welcome the celebration of the 77th Independence Day . “Congratulations Team Garuda Asia. The 2022 AFF U16 Cup title is truly proud of all the people preparing to host the Independence Day celebration,” added the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Suddenly, Jokowi’s post was flooded with comments from netizens. Various forms of football-related commentary are poured into it. “Gift of Indonesian independence, Mr. PROUD,” said a netizen. “Mr. Fuel’s grant money can be allocated to sports, especially training, because sports can bring Indonesia’s good reputation.” Suggestion from another user. Read also :

Vietnam U-16 coach blames fans and referees as Indonesia U-16 national team dies “To be called to the palace, sir, to attend the independence ceremony must be very special, and can again motivate for the next event”, suggestions from other Internet users. “In vain, sir, their parents were asked by the Milky Way to watch over their children in the stadium, Vamoss Garudaku,” another netizen said. “Admiration, respect and pride. another netizen said. “As a bonus, sir…Let’s be more enthusiastic about practicing to make Indonesia proud,” another user asked. VIEW DOWNLOAD HERE. Contributors: Moh. Afaf El Kurnia

