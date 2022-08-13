Where to watch Red Fort PM Modi Speech 15 August Live Telecast





PM Modi speech live: Independence Day is fast approaching and the main event of the day is the Prime Minister’s morning speech. This year marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from the British. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his ninth consecutive speech on August 15, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech at 7:30 a.m. from the Red Fort after raising the flag. The speech can be viewed live on Doordarshan and its network. All India Radio will broadcast the speech live and also host it on its YouTube channel. Prime Minister Modi’s I-day speech can also be streamed live through the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as his Twitter account. The Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) will also broadcast the national speech and provide live updates of the speech on the PMO’s Twitter account. The countdown begins ! India’s meeting #IndependenceDay2022 is ready to stage the grandeur of the celebrations commemorating 75 glorious years of Indian Independence! Follow the celebration live on: https://t.co/i9hcRHXiYe Note the date: August 15th

6:00 AM pic.twitter.com/s67BmDBHa3 — GDP India (@PIB_India) August 12, 2022 Ahead of Independence Day 2022, the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative was launched by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements . Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official journey began on March 12, 2021, which began a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end after one year on August 15, 2023. Meanwhile, strict security measures have been taken in Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations. From extensive police deployment to the use of high spec cameras, the Delhi Police looks after 75 years of independence.

