Politics
JK Rowling and Boris Johnson react to Salman Rushie stabbing in New York
Famous faces across the UK including JK Rowling and Boris Johnson reacted in disbelief after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck on stage in New York this morning.
The 75-year-old Indian-born British author was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when he was stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck.
He was airlifted to hospital but his agent has not yet given an update on his condition.
Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses, published in 1988, led Iran to issue him a fatwa – a legal opinion calling for his death – 33 years ago.
British politicians, authors and notable faces rushed to express their thoughts and shocked reactions to the incident in upstate New York.
Famous British authors and politicians including JK Rowling (pictured right at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore this year) have expressed shock after Sir Salman Rushdie (pictured left in 2019) was stabbed on stage at New York this morning
The author intended to deliver a speech at the Chautauqua Institution before being stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck, after an assailant approached him from behind. Pictured: Rushdie treated at the scene
Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted: ‘Horrifying news’.
‘I feel very sick at the moment. May he be well.
TV chef and writer Nigella Lawson wrote: ‘This is awful. Am distraught. Please, please let him go.
Empireland journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera tweeted: ‘Passage from Midnight’s Children during my last exam.
‘The Moor’s Last Sigh poster had been placed on the wall of my (pretentious) dorm room. The Satanic Verses quote opens Empireland.
“A lot of British Asian writers wouldn’t be writers without him. Pray he’s well.
JK Rowling, Nigella Lawson and Sathnam Sanghera expressed their horror that Sir Salman Rushie was stabbed on stage in New York this morning on Twitter
Rushdie’s book, The Satanic Verses, has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous.
In 1981, the author won the Booker Prize for his second novel The Children of Midnight.
Shocking footage taken from the scene today showed blood splattering on the stage and near the chair where he was going to deliver the speech.
Rushdie, who has lived in the United States since 2000, was about to deliver a speech on America as a refuge for writers in exile.
He was attacked by a man who approached him from behind and rushed onto the stage before repeatedly “punching and stabbing” the perpetrator in front of horrified witnesses.
Rushdie was airlifted to hospital after receiving medical assistance from those at the event near Buffalo in upstate New York.
British politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak, also expressed their best wishes for the author’s well-being.
Boris Johnson tweeted: ‘Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending’.
“At this time my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he is well.
Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.”
‘A champion of freedom of expression and artistic freedom. He is in our thoughts tonight.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated.’
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Shocked to hear @SalmanRushdie was stabbed in New York.
“Freedom of expression is fundamental to all strong democracies. Thoughts with him and his family.
Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy also wrote: ‘This is just awful. Salman Rushdie is a lion of a man and an extremely talented author.
“Pray that he makes a full recovery and that his cowardly abuser is brought to justice.”
British politicians tweeted their reactions to the stabbing
Sir Rushdie has previously complained of having ‘too much security’ at other events.
After Ayatollah Khmomeini of Iran issued the fatwa to him in February 1989 and called for his death, Rushdie was placed under 24-hour surveillance until 2002 at the expense of the British taxpayer, a $3 million bounty having been put on his head.
New York State Police said in a statement: On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., a suspect ran onto the scene and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.
Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck and was airlifted to an area hospital.
“His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.
“A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie spent years in hiding after receiving ‘spiritual’ death threats from Iran
Sir Salman Rushdie is a Booker Prize-winning author and novelist.
The 75-year-old was born in India and his writing is often based on themes of connections and migrations between Western and Eastern civilizations.
He won the Booker Prize in 1981 for his second novel, The Midnight Children. His writing has spawned 30 book-length studies and over 700 articles about his writing.
Rushdie’s writings have been widely acclaimed in the genres of magical realism and historical fiction.
He has lived in the United States since 2000 and was named Distinguished Writer in Residence at New York University in 2015.
He has been nominated for the Booker Prize five times, including for Midnight’s Children, in 1983 for Shame, in 1988 for The Satanic Versus, in 1995 for The Moor’s Last Sign and in 2019 for Quixote.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11106959/JK-Rowling-Boris-Johnson-react-Salman-Rushie-stabbing-New-York.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi complains about the weight of the energy subsidy, which reaches IDR 502 trillion August 13, 2022
- Five Chinese companies delisted from the New York Stock Exchange – The New Indian Express August 13, 2022
- Deion Sanders Takes Withering Shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame: It’s Not the ‘Hall of Fame’ Anymore August 13, 2022
- Mindy Kaling dazzles in pink dress for season 3 of Never Have I Ever – WWD August 13, 2022
- Earthquake off the Libyan coast moves the needle in Malta August 13, 2022