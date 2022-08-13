JK Rowling and Boris Johnson react to Salman Rushie stabbing in New York

Famous faces across the UK including JK Rowling and Boris Johnson reacted in disbelief after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck on stage in New York this morning.

The 75-year-old Indian-born British author was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when he was stabbed up to 15 times, including once in the neck.

He was airlifted to hospital but his agent has not yet given an update on his condition.

Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses, published in 1988, led Iran to issue him a fatwa – a legal opinion calling for his death – 33 years ago.

British politicians, authors and notable faces rushed to express their thoughts and shocked reactions to the incident in upstate New York.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted: ‘Horrifying news’.

‘I feel very sick at the moment. May he be well.

TV chef and writer Nigella Lawson wrote: ‘This is awful. Am distraught. Please, please let him go.

Empireland journalist and author Sathnam Sanghera tweeted: ‘Passage from Midnight’s Children during my last exam.

‘The Moor’s Last Sigh poster had been placed on the wall of my (pretentious) dorm room. The Satanic Verses quote opens Empireland.

“A lot of British Asian writers wouldn’t be writers without him. Pray he’s well.

Rushdie’s book, The Satanic Verses, has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous.

In 1981, the author won the Booker Prize for his second novel The Children of Midnight.

Shocking footage taken from the scene today showed blood splattering on the stage and near the chair where he was going to deliver the speech.

Rushdie, who has lived in the United States since 2000, was about to deliver a speech on America as a refuge for writers in exile.

He was attacked by a man who approached him from behind and rushed onto the stage before repeatedly “punching and stabbing” the perpetrator in front of horrified witnesses.

Rushdie was airlifted to hospital after receiving medical assistance from those at the event near Buffalo in upstate New York.

British politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak, also expressed their best wishes for the author’s well-being.

Boris Johnson tweeted: ‘Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending’.

“At this time my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he is well.

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.”

‘A champion of freedom of expression and artistic freedom. He is in our thoughts tonight.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: ‘Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated.’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: “Shocked to hear @SalmanRushdie was stabbed in New York.

“Freedom of expression is fundamental to all strong democracies. Thoughts with him and his family.

Labour’s shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy also wrote: ‘This is just awful. Salman Rushdie is a lion of a man and an extremely talented author.

“Pray that he makes a full recovery and that his cowardly abuser is brought to justice.”

Sir Rushdie has previously complained of having ‘too much security’ at other events.

After Ayatollah Khmomeini of Iran issued the fatwa to him in February 1989 and called for his death, Rushdie was placed under 24-hour surveillance until 2002 at the expense of the British taxpayer, a $3 million bounty having been put on his head.

New York State Police said in a statement: On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., a suspect ran onto the scene and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer.

Rushdie was apparently stabbed in the neck and was airlifted to an area hospital.

“His condition is not yet known. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury.

“A State Trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.