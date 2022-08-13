CWG 2022: Exciting times for Indian sports – Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Indian contingent to his residence





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Indian athletes returning from the Commonwealth Games to his residence on Saturday and hailed them for their memorable performance at CWG 2022. CWG 2022 kicked off on July 28 with a spectacular opening ceremony. PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh have been named the two Indian flag bearers for the event. Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India’s first medal of the edition with a silver medal in the men’s 55kg event. On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu was the first from his country to win gold. The Indian women’s cricket team won a silver medal after the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur failed in the gold medal match against Australia. The women’s hockey team won bronze after beating New Zealand while the men’s hockey team won silver. India ended their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign in fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal table with 12 medals, including six gold, while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals. India had their fifth-best all-time performance in their Commonwealth Games history, their best being a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010. “I am glad that you all took the time to come and meet me at my residence as part of the family. Like all other Indians, I am proud to talk to you. I welcome you,” said the Prime Minister Modi. “This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti…the golden age of Indian sports has just begun! Over the past few weeks, the nation has registered two major achievements in sports. history in CWG, for the first time the country hosted the Chess Olympiad,” he added. “The country not only successfully hosted (the Chess Olympiad), but continued its rich tradition in the field of chess, gave its best performance. I also congratulate all the players who participated and those who won medals at the Chess Olympiad,” said the Prime Minister. Achieving 61 medals this time round is of great significance as shooting, which is India’s most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time around. The numbers could have been much higher had they been included. “Before the start of the #CommonwealthGames, I had told you and promised you in a way that when you come back we will celebrate ‘Vijayotsav’ together. I was convinced that you will come back victorious, I had also thought of meeting you even if I I will be busy and celebrating Vijayotsav,” Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent of the CWG 2022. The Indian contingent also won medals for the first time, such as bowls and cricket. Notably, the women’s cricket team was sent as part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine points in a thrilling final. “Compared to last time, this time we paved the way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented performance, from Lawn Balls to Athletics. new sports will increase. We still need to improve our performance in these new sports,” he said. — ENDS —

