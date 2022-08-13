Between US oil and gas companies or Indonesian state-owned companies entering Masela?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia continues to encourage the search for Inpex partners in the Masela block to find common ground immediately. Especially after Shell decided to leave by releasing a 35% stake in the Masela block. Bahlil said he and President Joko Widodo communicated with Inpex some time ago in Japan. Regarding communication, several scenarios will be implemented so that the management of the Masela block can be carried out immediately, in particular through the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) or BUMN. “If America wants to enter, that’s much better. But if not, the Indonesian government has prepared several scenarios, one of which is the entry of BUMN or INA, because we want the Masela block to be carried out immediately in order to ‘increase our domestic gas production,’ Bahlil said at the Ministry of Investment building on Friday (8/12/2022). ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content The Special Working Group for Upstream Oil and Gas Trading Activities (SKK Migas) previously said that PT Pertamina (Persero) is currently trying to enter into the management of the Masela Block. This follows a call from President Joko Widodo who requested that state-owned enterprises (BUMN) be involved in the management of the oil and gas jumbo. plt. Head of Programs and Communications Division of SKK Migas Mohammad Kemal said that Pertamina itself is notorious for not submitting a bid proposal to enter the Masela block. However, the state-owned oil and gas company is currently conducting a study to take over the stake rights of the Masela block from Shell. However, Kemal did not reveal how many participation rights will be taken later. Shell itself currently holds a 35% interest in the Masela block. “What I understand is that (Pertamina) is evaluating the data,” Kemal told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (8/4/2022). Besides Pertamina, Kemal also disclosed that there are US companies exploring opportunities to enter the Masela block. He also hopes that Shell’s replacement in the Masela block will soon find a point of clarity. Given, Shell disclosed its data to a number of investors to supersede its position. “Yes, that’s right (an American company), several companies are looking at Masela’s data. We hope it can be completed in the near future so that the partnership issue with the Abadi field can be resolved quickly” , Kemal said. Moreover, when the Masela Block data was opened, many investors were interested. However, he did not specify the company number and name. “SKK Migas itself is very active in offering the Masela block to investors who want to invest in Indonesia,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Wow! There is a Masela block-class oil and gas “treasure” in Aceh (pgr/pgr)



