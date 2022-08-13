Prime Minister Modi is the best Prime Minister, the successor to Shah and the best interpreter of Gadkari, according to the Mood of the Nation poll

New Delhi: Eight years after he was first elected to the post, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ approval ratings continue to soar according to the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey, with 65.5% of respondents deeming his performance as exceptional or good, an increase of 12 percentage points since last August.

However, its popularity seems to have decreased compared to August 2020, when it reached 78%.

Modi is in the best position to be India’s next PM, say 53% of survey respondents. His potential challengers are far behind in the race, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 9% and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 7%.

Even within the BJP, none of the top leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh or Nitin Gadkari come close to the prime minister in popularity, the survey found.

The 44th edition of the survey conducted between February and August this year also noted that 48% of Indians think democracy is in danger in the country, up from 44% in January. At 51%, the number is higher in rural India.

Regarding how Indians perceive the way the Modi government has handled the economy, the majority (67%) of respondents said that their economic situation has deteriorated or remained stagnant since 2014 when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Modi) government came to power.

While 70% of respondents to the August 2020 survey rated governments’ management of the economy as excellent or good, the number has steadily declined since then, falling to 51.9% in January this year, and now at 48%. It could be a fallout from the Covid pandemic that led to loss of livelihoods and high inflation, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Around 29% of respondents, the highest since February 2016, rated Modi governments’ handling of the economy as bad or very bad.

In terms of popularity, Modi is way ahead of all his predecessors till date, with 45% of respondents rating him as India’s best prime minister since independence. The BJP’s first prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, trails far behind at 17%, followed by Congressman Indira Gandhi at 13% and Manmohan Singh at 8%.

India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is last on the list, with only 5% of respondents considering him the best prime minister to date.

The Mood of the Nation survey is conducted twice a year and results are released in January and August. A total of 1,22,016 respondents, spread across all segments of Lok Sabha in all statesparticipated in the last edition.

Gadkari most successful minister, Shah best placed to succeed Modi

While Modi is ahead in terms of popularity compared to other senior leaders in his government, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was ranked as the top performing minister, while Interior Minister of the Union Amit Shah is best placed to succeed Modi as prime minister, according to survey respondents.

Some 25% of those polled voted for Shah as Modis’ successor, closely followed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (24%), Gadkari (15%) and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (9%). ).

While 23% of respondents ranked Gadkari as the top performing minister, a massive increase from 5% in August 2019, Rajnath Singh is just behind at 20%, followed by Shah at 17%.

Adityanath best CM, Naveen Patnaik most popular in home country

Among India’s chief ministers, Uttar Pradeshs Yogi Adityanath was ranked as the most popular by survey respondents for the fifth consecutive time since August 2020. A total of 40% of respondents in the latest edition of the l survey favored him a massive jump from 27.1% in January this year.

Delhi CM Kejriwal (22%), followed by West Bengals Mamata Banerjee (9%).

Among the most popular CMs in their respective states, Odishas Naveen Patnaik continues to dominate. His rating improved further, from 71% in January this year to 78% in August, according to the survey. Assams Himanta Biswa Sarma is the second most popular CM in Home State with a rating of 63%, followed by Tamil Nadus MK Stalin at 61%.

A total of 1,19,537 respondents across all states were asked to rate the most popular CMs based on their perception from a list of 30 CMs in India.

The survey also found that 60% of the top 10 CMs in India and the top 10 in their home states are non-BJP, despite the party being in power in 13 states.

The Modi-led NDA would win a majority if polls were held today

According to the survey results, had parliamentary elections been held on August 1, the Modi-led NDA would have easily won a majority, despite the departure of some of its earlier allies like the Telugu Desam party and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Although its share of seats fell compared to the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the survey revealed that on August 9 (before Nitish Kumars JD (U) left the NDA), the Modi-led BJP would have still got 283 on its own, 23 fewer than in 2019. The NDA would win 307 seats, 35 more than needed for a simple majority of 272. In 2019, the NDA came to power with 352 seats in its asset.

A snap poll conducted on August 10 after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cut ties with the BJP, however, showed the number of NDAs fell from 307 to 286 and BJPs to 275, indicating that the departure of JD(U) had an impact on the popularity of NDAs. However, we will have to wait and see how this plays out in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

The opposition alliance, however, does not appear close to challenging the NDA should polls be held today. Just 42% of those polled said an opposition alliance could challenge the Modi-led BJP at the Center, while 40% said they could not and 18% were unsure.

38% think BJP governments abuse ED, CBI, IT departments

There was also an increase in the number of respondents rating the performance of NDA governments as poor or very poor. From 5% in August 2020, the number of such respondents rose to 29% in the latest survey.

Around 38% of respondents also believe that BJP governments abuse the Law Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and IT departments more than other departments, up from 32% in January. of this year. Some 32% of Indians also believe community harmony has deteriorated under the Modi government, down from 26% in January.

Around 22 percent of respondents hold the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for the deterioration of communal harmony in the country.

(Edited by Gitanjali Das)

