Boris Johnson used rude words when I told him to quit, says Scottish Tory leader





Mr Ross was among the first senior Tories to tell the Prime Minister to walk the party door earlier this year, before quashing his calls citing the need for stability at the top of government when Russia invaded Ukraine. Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with broadcaster Iain Dale, Mr Ross recalled Mr Johnson’s reaction when he was told to quit immediately after a Prime Ministers Question and Answer session. Douglas Ross recalled when he told Boris Johnson he should quit (PA) / PA wire Because I was one of the first senior officials to tell the Prime Minister to step down, he was not particularly happy about it, Mr Ross said. Read more He was angry, one of his MPs was saying they didn’t trust him anymore, I think that would be a tough conversation for any party leader to have your MPs telling you that, especially when you’re the prime minister who takes it up a notch. Asked if Mr Johnson had used Latin words, a euphemism for swearing, Mr Ross replied: They were rude, they weren’t necessarily Latin. Hours after his position was made public, then Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg repeatedly described Mr Ross as a party lightweight. Jacob Rees-Mogg slammed Douglas Ross following the Scottish Conservatives’ call for Boris Johnson to quit (PA) / PA wire Mr Ross said: This is clearly a line they wanted to smooth out any potential dissent. When Jacob Rees-Mogg made those comments, I said fine, you’re entitled to that view, I disagree with that, I never said anything about Jacob Rees-Mogg, I don’t think we’ve ever spoken before in my five years in the House of Commons. For someone who prides himself on being very courteous to his colleagues, this was a surprise.

