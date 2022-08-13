WATCH | PM Modi cheers up CWG 2022 winners; ‘India showed its true spirit at the CWG’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interactive session with the Indian contingent, which returned from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a total of 61 medals across different sports disciplines. PM Modi welcomed the athletes and their coaches to his residence and congratulated them for showing the true spirit of India during the quadrennial flagship event. He said the athletes inspired the whole country as Indians used to sleep with alarms every night to see them in action at the Birmingham 2022 CWG. ‘A lot of people slept with alarms to keep updates on,’ says PM Modi You were all competing there, but millions of Indians were performing here. Until late at night, your every action, every move was in the eyes of the compatriots. Many people slept with alarms to keep track of their performance, he said. Keeping the ritual of meeting Indian athletes after every big win, Prime Minister Modi also mentioned in his comments how they improved their performance. India has won medals in four new sports at the Commonwealth Games This time we have created a new way to win in 4 new games compared to last time. From bowls to athletics, there have been phenomenal performances. With this performance, the interest of young people in new sports in the country will increase a lot, explained the Prime Minister to all the athletes seated in front of him. ‘The way the girls dominated, it’s amazing,’ says PM Modi At the same time, he also praised Indian female athletes for their ever improving performances. Be it boxing, judo, wrestling, how the girls dominated, it’s amazing, PM Modi added. India’s Fours Lawn Bowls women’s team clinched a historic gold medal for India, while India won the silver medal in the women’s cricket event. It was the country’s first-ever gold medal at the Lawn Bowls, while the Indian women’s cricket team made history by winning the first-ever silver medal for T20I women’s cricket at the CWG. Praising the Indian contingent, Prime Minister Modi said, “You not only give the country a medal, you not only give an opportunity to celebrate, to be proud, but you also strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. You inspire the youth of the country to do better not only in sports but also in other sectors. Watch Prime Minister Modi’s full interaction with the Indian contingent:

