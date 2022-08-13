Politics Live: Liz Truss Slammed for Allegation of ‘Anti-Semitism’ in Public Service; Boris Johnson promises ‘extra money’ to help lower the cost of living | Politics News





‘Insulting and heinous’: Union boss slams Truss’s civil service allegation of ‘anti-Semitism’

by Alan McGuinness, Associate Digital Policy Editor A labor leader has slammed Liz Truss’ claim that she would tackle the “woke” civil service culture which, in her own words, is “straying into anti-Semitism”. Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, said the claim is “inflammatory” and will be viewed as “insulting and abhorrent”. The claim was made in a press release from the Truss campaign, which outlined its support for the Jewish community. However, the statement did not cite any specific examples of the civil service culture which it said strays into anti-Semitism. According to the Press Association, the allegation is understood to relate to a suggestion that Ms Truss had to ‘cancel’ Foreign Ministry officials, who expressed doubts about her show of support for the Israeli prime minister at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Ms Truss told the Jewish Chronicle she had stood by her ‘good friend’ Yair Lapid, although some in the department claimed it could lead to Britain’s ‘isolation’. The Department of Foreign Affairs has been approached for comment. Mr Penman said the Foreign Secretary had offered ‘no evidence of her charge’ against the civil service, which he said ‘goes further than the usual dog whistle policy’ from the election to the leadership of the Conservatives. “The Conservatives have been in government for over 12 years now and for most of that time Liz Truss has been a cabinet minister,” Mr Penman said. “So the charges of ‘civil service awakening’ are a bit ironic, given that it’s essentially a criticism of their own leadership. “However, Truss’ accusation of anti-Semitism goes further than the usual dog-whistle policy that has been on display during this leadership campaign as it relates to public office. “She offers no evidence for her accusation which many officials will find both insulting and abhorrent. “A prime minister is also a minister for the civil service, and making such unfounded inflammatory accusations illustrates a lack of leadership, which she claims to show.” You can read more political journalist Sophie Morris here:

