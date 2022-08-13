Narendra Modi applauds India’s CWG 2022 stars, says ‘the golden age of Indian sports has just begun’

PM Modi meets sportsmen:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent to his residence and hailed the athletes’ contribution in making the country proud. India finished 4th in the medal count by winning a total of 61 medals at CWG 2022, including 22 medals, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes. “I’m glad you all took time out of your schedule to come meet me at my residence as family members. Like all other Indians, I am proud to talk to you. I welcome you all,” Prime Minister Modi said. Follow SportsNews updates with InsideSport.IN

Prime Minister Modi meets athletes: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds India’s CWG 2022 stars and says ‘the golden age of Indian sport has just begun’

“This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti…the golden age of Indian sports has just begun! In recent weeks, the nation has registered two major achievements in the field of sport. Besides the historic performance in CWG, for the first time the country hosted the Chess Olympiad,” he added.

“The country not only successfully hosted (the Chess Olympiads), but continued its rich tradition in chess, gave its best performance. I also congratulate all the players who participated and those who won medals at the Olympiads chess,” said the Prime Minister.

Achieving 61 medals this time round is of great significance as shooting, which is India’s most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time around. The numbers could have been much higher had they been included.

“Before the start of the #CommonwealthGames I had told you and promised you in a way that when you come back we will celebrate ‘Vijayotsav’ together. I was convinced that you would come back victorious, I had also thought of meeting you even though I would be busy and celebrating Vijayotsav,” PM Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022.

The Indian contingent also won medals for the first time, such as bowls and cricket. Notably, the women’s cricket team was sent as part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine points in a thrilling final.

Moreover, the Indian bowls team consisting of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh created history by winning their first ever medal in the sport, winning gold beating South Africa by 17-10 in the women’s final. four-legged event. The men’s four-man team also clinched a silver medal later.

“Compared to last time, this time we paved the way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented performance, from Lawn Balls to Athletics. With this, young people’s interest in new sports will increase. We still need to improve our performance in these new sports,” he said.

India dominated contact and strength sports like weightlifting, wrestling and boxing. The country’s contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport at the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India has won medals in every category in which its stars have competed. This includes six gold medals as well as by Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen.

India won 10 medals in the weightlifting event including three gold medals by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Indian boxers have won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold from Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen.

In athletics, the country’s athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes Eldhose Paul’s gold in the men’s triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in the women’s javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in the men’s long jump) were some other top medalists.

India has also won many medals in racket sports. Seven medals were won in table tennis, including four gold medals by Achanta Sharath Kamal in men’s singles, men’s team, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula.

Indian badminton stars have won six medals in the sport. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the men’s and women’s singles category while the men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also won gold.

India’s hockey teams also went home with medals. The men’s team won silver while the women’s team came home with a bronze medal. The country has also won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann winning silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.

The squash contingent also came home with two bronze medals. Saurav Ghosal won one in men’s singles while the other in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal.

Additionally, para-powerlifter Sudhir won India’s first gold medal in para-powerlifting.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games Flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Follow SportsNews updates with InsideSport.IN