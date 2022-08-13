Politics
Narendra Modi applauds India’s CWG 2022 stars, says ‘the golden age of Indian sports has just begun’
Prime Minister Modi meets athletes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent to his residence and hailed the…
PM Modi meets sportsmen:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed India’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent to his residence and hailed the athletes’ contribution in making the country proud. India finished 4th in the medal count by winning a total of 61 medals at CWG 2022, including 22 medals, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes. “I’m glad you all took time out of your schedule to come meet me at my residence as family members. Like all other Indians, I am proud to talk to you. I welcome you all,” Prime Minister Modi said. Follow SportsNews updates with InsideSport.IN
Indians in foreign leagues: Strict BCCI dictate ahead for MS Dhoni and others, no role in other leagues allowed, retirement
Prime Minister Modi meets athletes: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds India’s CWG 2022 stars and says ‘the golden age of Indian sport has just begun’
“This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti…the golden age of Indian sports has just begun! In recent weeks, the nation has registered two major achievements in the field of sport. Besides the historic performance in CWG, for the first time the country hosted the Chess Olympiad,” he added.
“The country not only successfully hosted (the Chess Olympiads), but continued its rich tradition in chess, gave its best performance. I also congratulate all the players who participated and those who won medals at the Olympiads chess,” said the Prime Minister.
Achieving 61 medals this time round is of great significance as shooting, which is India’s most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time around. The numbers could have been much higher had they been included.
“Before the start of the #CommonwealthGames I had told you and promised you in a way that when you come back we will celebrate ‘Vijayotsav’ together. I was convinced that you would come back victorious, I had also thought of meeting you even though I would be busy and celebrating Vijayotsav,” PM Modi said while interacting with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022.
The Indian contingent also won medals for the first time, such as bowls and cricket. Notably, the women’s cricket team was sent as part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine points in a thrilling final.
Prime Minister Modi meets athletes: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds India’s CWG 2022 stars and says ‘the golden age of Indian sport has just begun’
Moreover, the Indian bowls team consisting of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh created history by winning their first ever medal in the sport, winning gold beating South Africa by 17-10 in the women’s final. four-legged event. The men’s four-man team also clinched a silver medal later.
“Compared to last time, this time we paved the way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented performance, from Lawn Balls to Athletics. With this, young people’s interest in new sports will increase. We still need to improve our performance in these new sports,” he said.
India dominated contact and strength sports like weightlifting, wrestling and boxing. The country’s contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, its most successful sport at the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India has won medals in every category in which its stars have competed. This includes six gold medals as well as by Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen.
India won 10 medals in the weightlifting event including three gold medals by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga.
Indian boxers have won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold from Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen.
In athletics, the country’s athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes Eldhose Paul’s gold in the men’s triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in the women’s javelin throw), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in the men’s long jump) were some other top medalists.
India has also won many medals in racket sports. Seven medals were won in table tennis, including four gold medals by Achanta Sharath Kamal in men’s singles, men’s team, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula.
Indian badminton stars have won six medals in the sport. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the men’s and women’s singles category while the men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also won gold.
India’s hockey teams also went home with medals. The men’s team won silver while the women’s team came home with a bronze medal. The country has also won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann winning silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.
The squash contingent also came home with two bronze medals. Saurav Ghosal won one in men’s singles while the other in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal.
Additionally, para-powerlifter Sudhir won India’s first gold medal in para-powerlifting.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
The Commonwealth Games Flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Follow SportsNews updates with InsideSport.IN
Sources
2/ https://www.insidesport.in/pm-modi-meets-athletes-india-prime-minister-narendra-modi-applauds-indian-stars-of-cwg-2022-says-golden-age-of-indian-sports-has-just-begun/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Table tennis star Naina Jaiswal complains of harassment on social media, complaint registered with police August 13, 2022
- Vergecast: Samsung’s newest foldable device and Disney prices go up August 13, 2022
- iHeartMedia Phoenix Announces Broadcast Agreement with Arizona State University Hockey August 13, 2022
- Earthquake could kill 1,500 in Greater Victoria – CTV News August 13, 2022
- Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage – BBC News August 13, 2022