Imran submits candidacy documents in all nine constituencies





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s candidacy papers were submitted on Saturday in the nine National Assembly constituencies that became vacant after the NA speaker accepted the resignation of 11, including two seats reserved for women, out of 131 PTI legislators.

The former prime minister had earlier announced he would run in all nine constituencies, raising the stakes in partial polls otherwise seen as boring and casting the contest as Imran Khan against the coalition government.

As surprising as it may seem, a candidate is running simultaneously in nine constituencies for the first time in the country’s political history. Imran will compete simultaneously from Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kuram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi South.

Read more: Imran to contest simultaneous by-elections for nine NA seats

The process of submitting the documents of the candidates running in the nine constituencies has also been completed. In the seat reserved for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa women, Shandana Gulzar, Roheela Hamid and Mehwish Ali Khan were nominated.

According to the calendar published by the Election Commission of Pakistan, elections in these nine constituencies will be held on September 25. Hours after the ECP announced elections on the vacant seats, the PTI announced that Imran would contest by-elections on nine vacant seats. .

In 2018, the PTI President made history after winning five NA seats. Imran had beaten political heavyweights including Saad Rafique of PML-N in Lahore (NA-131) and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad (NA-53). He had also won in Bannu (NA-35), NA-243 in Karachi and his home constituency in Mianwali (NA-95).

Also read: Petition filed against Imran for contesting nine NA seats in partial polls

The ECP had previously accepted 11 of the 131 resignations submitted by PTI MPs, following the removal of the party leader from the Prime Minister’s office in April this year.

According to ECP’s schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from August 10 to 13, which will be verified by August 17, while election symbols will be delivered to candidates on August 29.

On July 28, NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of 11 PTI members exactly 109 days after they resigned from their seats.

The NA chairman had accepted the resignation of several key PTI leaders, including former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, former interior minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, former minister of state Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and former Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. , under Article 64, paragraph 1, of the Constitution.

Other PTI lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted are Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad and Shandana Gulzar Khan. Mazari and Shandana were elected to seats reserved for women in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

