Donald Trump ‘misjudged’ Merrick Garland over FBI raid: legal analyst





Donald Trump “misjudged” Attorney General Merrick Garland ahead of the unprecedented FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, according to legal analyst Tali Farhadian Weinstein.

The FBI entered Trump’s Florida home on Monday with a search warrant looking for classified documents.

According to the warrant, which was later unsealed, officers were investigating the former president for possible violations of a number of laws, including the Espionage Act.

If found guilty of violating the Espionage Act of 1917, Trump could face up to ten years in prison, as well as a fine, for compromising sensitive US defense documents.

On Thursday, Attorney General Garland confirmed that he personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

The warrant was approved by Judge Bruce Reinhart, a local magistrate.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement to the United States Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Trump ‘misjudged’ Garland says MSNBC legal expert Drew Angerer/GETTY

Speaking on MSNBC, Weinstein, who worked under Garland when he was a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, suggested that Trump underestimated his former boss.

Referring to the former president, she said: ‘He misjudged Attorney General Garland and how steely he is and I think he kind of demonstrated the national security flippancy that is at the heart of everything that happens here.”

Weinstein added that it is still unclear if the raid was “an end in itself” carried out to remove classified documents “from an insecure place”, or “if it was a step in a criminal investigation which is still ongoing”.

She continued, “I think it was at least the first and maybe both. And that’s just, it tells you something about the state of his [Trump’s] mind and the people around him that they didn’t understand what kind of insecurity that creates for [our] country if these documents are lying around. »

Sources familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post that the documents targeted in the raid included classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.

It is unclear whether some were recovered, or whether they referred to the US nuclear program or that of another country.

In response, Trump insisted he had declassified the documents, although this was disputed by independent intelligence experts.

Posting on his Truth Social website, he said: “First, everything was declassified. Number two, they didn’t have to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it whenever they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago It was in a secure room, with an additional lock put in place according to their request.

“They could have had it anytime they wanted, including LONG AGO. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK.”

According to reports, the National Archives and Records Administration spent some time trying to get Trump to return the documents he took with him out of the White House.

When it became apparent that some of these documents were classified as classified, the Department of Justice launched an investigation.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team for comment.

