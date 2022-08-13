Ex-PM Imran Khan admits Hindu girls were forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that forced conversions of non-Muslim girls are practiced in the country.

While addressing a minority convention, the cricketer-turned-politician on Thursday condemned the forced conversions of Hindu girls to Islam in Sindh, Dawn reports.

There is an ayat (verse) in the Holy Quran [that] there is no coercion in Islam. It is the command of Allah. Anyone who forcibly converts a non-Muslim disobeys Allah, he said.

This is the first time a politician has commented on the issue of forced conversions in Pakistan.

Although there have been several reports of forced conversions, especially of minority Hindu girls, governments and politicians in Pakistan have remained silent about the practice so far and done little to address the issue. .

In October last year, a parliamentary committee rejected parliamentary consideration of an anti-forced conversion bill after the Ministry of Religious Affairs opposed the bill despite protests from lawmakers belonging to the minority communities.

On November 26 last year, a report by the British All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Pakistani Minorities, an informal cross-party group of MPs and members of the House of Lords, found that around 1,000 older girls age 12-25 members of minorities are forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan every year and married to their captors.

They called the situation a human rights disaster.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus make up around 2% of Pakistan’s population, with an overwhelming majority of them nearly 90% residing in Sindh province, which borders neighboring Hindu-majority India.

Last year, the United States placed Pakistan on the list of countries of particular concern for religious freedom violations.

In 2016, Sindh province passed a law declaring forced conversion a punishable offence, but the region’s governor refused to ratify the legislation.

