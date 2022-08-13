The Incomplete Case Against Donald Trump: What We Know and Don’t Know





The FBI raid on former President Trumps Mar-a-Lagoresidence was received by many with joy bordering on ecstasy. Comedian Stephen Colbert said the raid was early Christmas, while others joked about the possibility of executing Trump as a spy. Still, the celebration may be another triumph of hope over experience, with experts once again declaring a case open and closed without seeing the actual evidence.

The problem is that much of this investigation remains unknown, and much of the analysis seems more visceral than legal. While details can be provided to fill in the glaring gaps, any lawsuit on file that we know of today would face new and potentially insurmountable questions.

At the risk of being a killjoy, here’s what we know and don’t know about these accusations.

We know that at least one set of documents recovered from Trump’s home has been marked as “classified/TS/SCI” or “top secret/sensitive compartmented information.” There were four sets of top-secret documents, three sets marked secret and three marked confidential. Trump is not permitted to retain classified information after leaving office, especially TS/SCI high level classified information.

The warrant used by the FBI in its search expressly authorized the collection of “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime, or other unlawfully possessed items in violation of 18 U.S.C. 793, 2071, or 1519 “.

The inclusion of an alleged violation of the Espionage Act (Section 793) lit up the internet. It seems that it doesn’t matter that the Espionage Act has long been denounced by civil libertarians as a vehicle for political abuse by the Justice Department. It also doesn’t matter that a charge under the law doesn’t mean there’s actual espionage or foreign intelligence involved in the case. Rather, it deals with alleged acts of unlawful collection, transmission or loss… of defense information.

Surprisingly, the warrant did not specify which section of the law could be the basis of a criminal charge. One possible provision is subsection (d) covering those who legally possess documents but had reason to believe [the information] could be used to the detriment of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation. This paragraph authorizes a charge for willfully withholding or failing to deliver such material on demand to an officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it.

Paragraph (f) is even more generous for prosecutors. It allows for a criminal charge of gross negligence leading to protected information being removed from its proper place of custody or handed over to anyone in breach of its trust, or being lost, stolen, subtracted or destroyed.

Section 793 was cited as the basis for the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton in her email scandal. Clinton collected and transmitted classified information (including “top secret”) as Secretary of State. She and her staff have also been criticized for not providing evidence quickly. Nonetheless, then-FBI Director James Comey said that “although there is evidence of potential violations of laws regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such affair.

The Department of Justice explained in an Aug. 16, 2016, Letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the Clinton Inquirythat while the law permits charges of gross negligence, prosecutors have long balked at the constitutional implications of criminalizing such conduct without requiring that the government proves that the person knew he or she was doing something wrong. The Justice Department said it also dismissed 18 USC 2071 regarding Clinton, the same section referenced in the Trump warrant by willfully and unlawfully concealing, deleting or destroying federal records.

The last provision mentioned in the Trump warrant, 18 USC 1519, relates to the destruction, alteration, or tampering with records in federal investigations. That accusation could be based not just on government documents in Trump’s possession, but on allegedly fake inventories or lists given to federal officials over months of discussing the documents.

These crimes always require intentional acts. With Trump’s lawyers negotiating the status of the documents and previously serving some documents under subpoena, there is a plausible defense based on Trump’s belief that the material was no longer classified and that his team was cooperating with officials to try to resolve any dispute. If Trump believed the material was declassified and relied on legal advice to resolve any disagreements, prosecutors would combine an unprecedented court case with a heavily contested factual record.

At the heart of such a case would be a very novel legal issue. While many legal experts have cited the detailed and demanding declassification process, some fail to note that presidents have long since exempted themselves from declassification procedures. Indeed, Trump claimed the right to declassify the material unilaterally and orally early in his term.

Other presidents have claimed exemptions from the declassification authority. An order from former President George W. Bush declared such an exemption for “information from” a president. This order was reaffirmed by former President Obama in Executive Order 13526 in 2009 and specifically exempts presidents, vice presidents, their teams, and “other entities within the executive office of the president.”

Trump also reportedly had a standing order that declassified any material he removed from the White House to take to Mar-a-Lago or other locations. We have not seen this order, and it is not clear if such an order was shown to the FBI.

If this standing order of declassification existed, it ended with his presidency, of course. However, it still existed when these boxes were brought to the station. There can also be complicated logistics for investigators: if the documents were taken out of the White House on the last day of his presidency, the classification marks on the cover pages and internal letterheads may not have not been crossed out.

There has never been any litigation over the scope of this waiver or a president’s downgrading authority. It’s also unclear whether a standing order was disclosed to the judge who approved the FBI’s warrant, but that could create a threshold for a legal challenge to a criminal charge.

The Trump team insists this defense was raised when an earlier subpoena was served on Mar-a-Lago in June. But it’s unclear whether the FBI raised concerns about the remaining material or requested its return ahead of this week’s raid.

Asking the judge to unseal the warrant and list of documents seized, Attorney General Merrick Garland said “the Justice Department will speak through its court documents.” But he omitted the key file that would address these issues: the underlying FBI affidavit.

In the meantime, experts are discussing Trump’s disqualification from future public office due to his expected conviction. Even if convicted, such a disqualification would be patently unconstitutional but, when it comes to Trump, neither the law nor the evidence ever seem particularly important to the analysis.

However, a judge may have slightly higher expectations before these charges see the light of day in court.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.

