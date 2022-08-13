Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admits forced conversions of Hindu girls to Islam are rampant in the country





PAKISTAN: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan recently admitted that young Hindu girls are converted to Islam in Pakistan through coercion. While addressing a minority convention on Thursday, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed young girls were being forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh, as Dawn reported.

“There is an ayat (verse) in the Holy Quran [that] there is no coercion in Islam. It is the command of Allah. Anyone who forcibly converts a non-Muslim is disobeying Allah,” he said.

This is the first time that a public figure such as a politician has addressed and therefore admitted to reports and rumors of forced conversions in Pakistan.

Although reports of forced conversions, particularly of minority Hindu girls in Pakistan, have circulated, the government and other law enforcement agencies have remained silent on the matter.

In October last year, a parliamentary committee refused to ratify an anti-conversion bill to be considered by this parliament after the Ministry of Religious Affairs blocked the bill despite protests and agitations from lawmakers in the minority communities.

On November 26 last year, the United Kingdom’s All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Pakistani Minorities, an unofficial cross-party group made up of MPs and members of the House of Lords, released a report revealing that approximately 1,000 girls between the ages of 12 and 25 from minorities are forcibly converted to Islam each year in the country and subsequently married off to their captors.

They had described the issue as a “human rights catastrophe”.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus make up only 2% of the entire Pakistani population, and an overwhelming proportion of that 2%, almost 90%, resides in Sindhi province, a border area of ​​Pakistan and from his rival’s Hindu-majority region. neighboring India.

For its questionable attitude towards minorities in the country, Pakistan has been listed as a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom violations.

Meanwhile, Sindh province passed a law in 2016 declaring forced conversions an offense punishable by law, but it was unable to get approval from the region’s governor.

Also read: Pakistan bears the brunt of rising militant extremism, records 434 terror attacks in past six months

