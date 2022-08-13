Report: 11 sets of ‘top secret’ documents recovered in raid on Trump home





WASHINGTON (AFP) — FBI agents recovered 11 sets of documents marked “top secret” during a search of Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, US media reported Friday, as law enforcement officials were preparing to make public the warrant authorizing the extraordinary search of the former president’s home.

The Wall Street Journal said FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during the raid, sparking a political storm in an already deeply divided country.

The newspaper said some of the documents were marked “top secret” and were “intended to be available only at special government facilities”. He said a list of deleted items included information about the “president of France”.

The Journal said the list was contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search Trump’s lavish Palm Beach estate.

The Justice Department asked a Florida judge to unseal the search warrant on Friday, barring objections from Trump, who is considering another run for the White House in 2024.

Trump, 76, said he would not block the release of the warrant while complaining that he had been the victim of an “unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement” by “radical left-wing Democrats “.

Trump and his attorneys have had a copy of the search warrant and receipt listing the property seized by FBI agents for days and they could have revealed the contents themselves earlier.

The Wall Street Journal said FBI agents took away about 20 boxes of items, including photo binders, a handwritten note and Trump’s granting of clemency to Roger Stone, an ally of the former President.

The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources close to the investigation on Thursday as saying that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the documents sought by FBI agents during the raid.

Trump himself appeared to deny the claim, saying “the issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax” and even suggesting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation might have “planted information” in him.

personally approved

The highly unusual decision to unseal the search warrant was announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland – the nation’s top law enforcement official – who said he had “personally approved” of the raid on Trump’s home .

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Garland said he asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant because of “substantial public interest in this matter”, and he gave Trump and his legal team until 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) Friday to oppose the motion.

Leading Republicans have rallied behind Trump, and some members of his party have accused the Justice Department and FBI of partisanship in targeting the ex-president.

In an attack that appeared to be a direct response to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, a gunman attempted to storm an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday.

The assailant, who was shot dead by police after gunfights and an hours-long standoff, reportedly posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform that he hoped his actions would serve as a “call to arms.”

US President Donald Trump (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron chat before a family photo with G7 leaders and guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France, August 25 2019. (Ludovic Marin/AFP)

Garland on Thursday slammed what he called “baseless attacks” on the FBI and the Justice Department while Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray decried “violence and threats against security forces.” the order”.

The Justice Department generally doesn’t confirm or deny whether it’s investigating someone, and Garland was careful to point out that the law was being applied fairly to Trump.

In a statement Thursday, Trump said his lawyers had “cooperated fully” and that “the government could have had whatever it wanted, had we had it.”

In addition to investigations into his business practices, Trump faces legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the November 2020 election results and for the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot – he was charged with inciting insurrection – but was acquitted by the Senate.

