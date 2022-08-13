News from China: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping dynamic exposed as bond leaves Europe at risk | World | New





US President Nancy Pelosi’s highly controversial visit to Taipei last week prompted a furious response from Beijing, which warned the Biden administration that the US would “pay the price” for the trip. The United States maintains diplomatic relations with Beijing under the “One China” policy, with an informal but “robust” relationship with Taipei.

Taiwan, close to mainland China, has its own democratically elected government and considers itself separate from the Republic of China after a civil war in 1949. Beijing, however, views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited with the mainland in the future, and has not ruled out force to place Taipei under Beijing’s control. China’s Foreign Ministry said Ms Pelosi’s visit “seriously undermines the political foundation of China-US relations and sends a gravely wrong signal to separatist ‘Taiwan independence’ forces”. This message was echoed by Russia, with Moscow declaring its support for Beijing’s “purely provocative” trip.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova then added: “Russia confirms the principle of ‘one China’ and opposes the independence of the island in any form.” The Kremlin has sought to cement ties with Beijing in recent years, declaring a “boundless” friendship between the two countries shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Professor Steve Tsang, from the China Institute of SOAS, University of London, told Express.co.uk the rift between China and Western countries over Taiwan could not have come at a better time. for Russia. Professor Tsang posed the question of precisely what does Russia “have to lose by supporting China very strongly?” READ MORE: Inside Ukraine’s decentralized cyber army exposing the oligarchs

“And the worse relations between China, the United States and Europe deteriorate, the better off Russia is. “So why wouldn’t they come out and openly support Xi Jinping?” The deterioration in relations between Washington and Beijing “was absolutely a boon” for the Kremlin, Professor Tsang added. He said: “Putin has always supported the Chinese position on Taiwan anyway, so it’s not completely new.

“But in terms of a simple calculation of national interest or interest in the Putin government, it absolutely makes sense to encourage and support China to take a very strong, maybe even aggressive, approach. to Taiwan.” On Tuesday, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China’s “live-fire” military drills around Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit were a sign that Beijing was preparing to invade. He added, “China’s real intention is to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the whole region.” China announced a new wave of military exercises this week after a planned first round was due to end this weekend. Mr. Wu said, “[China] conducts large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an effort to weaken public morale in Taiwan.

