Ongoing plot to disqualify me and bring Nawaz back: Imran





Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said a plot is underway to disqualify him in Toshakhana and ban funding cases to pave the way for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return from London.

“They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana, and ban fundraising cases,” he told a massive rally at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Imran said the purpose of disqualifying him was to make a deal with him to overturn Nawaz’s lifetime disqualification so the two can compete in the political arena.

“As part of the plot, Nawaz will be brought back to the country by the end of September…and a smear campaign will be launched to slander me.

“Don’t compare me to a dacoit… listen to me, conspirators, whatever you do, I won’t make any deal,” he remarked.

The former prime minister said pitting the PTI against the military was part of a “foreign plot” to harm the country.

“Imran Khan will never want the army of this country to be weak…those who lead the movement for true freedom always want a strong army and my criticism is always positive.”

Imran also announced the launch of a mass contact campaign in which he said he would hold rallies in various cities across the country including Karachi, Rawalpindi and others. He said his movement for “true freedom” has entered its decisive and final phase.

“When they overthrew my government they thought people were going to hand out candy, but millions took to the streets to protest my ousting.”

Imran said the incumbents were trying to instill fear among the masses through intimidation and asked people not to be afraid of their bullying tactics in order to achieve “true freedom”.

Earlier, Imran arrived at the scene in front of a huge crowd of ardent supporters, eagerly awaiting what the former prime minister has to convey on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th independence anniversary.

“Today you must patiently listen to my speech. I will give you a roadmap to reach ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom]Imran told the crowd in his opening remarks.

Imran, while explaining his strategy to achieve “true freedom”, said that fear is the most dangerous idol that enslaves human beings. “A slave nation can never prosper.”

“We got an independent country by giving millions of sacrifices…respect cannot be earned by wealth…those who fear death can never achieve much.”

Imran said that since joining politics he has been talking about making Pakistan an independent and sovereign country, saying his rhetoric of “true freedom” was not aimed at wooing voters.

Referring to the statements of the PML-N leaders on the economic crisis, Imran said that the two families – Sharifs and Zardaris – are responsible for the destruction of the country’s economy. “They have been looting for 30 years, creating offshore assets worth billions of rupees and now they are asking who is responsible for this mess.”

Imran said Pakistan suffered huge human and economic losses after former military leader General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf bowed to the United States and joined its so-called War on Terror .

“They [US] carried out drone strikes on Pakistan, but Sharif and Zardari never spoke out against this oppression,” he said, adding that he was not anti-American but would not compromise. never on the national interest.

He also reiterated his allegations that US official Donald Lu threatened that Pakistan would face consequences if it was not removed from power in a vote of no confidence.

“I visited Russia because I wanted cheaper gas for my country. I went there to help my nation. But they (the United States) got angry because I didn’t listen to their orders.

Imran said he would never let his nation become “the slave of a superpower” and would take a difficult path to achieve freedom.

“This movement for true freedom will continue until we overthrow this ‘imported government’,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi addressing the rally said he would not rest until he ‘takes revenge on those who inflicted violence’ on the PTI workers during their long walk of May 25.

The PML-Q leader also warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will soon be behind bars and “sentenced to death” in the Model Town case.

Elahi said PTI Chairman Imran and the military have cordial ties and added that opponents have failed to create divisions between the two.

The former ruling party is holding a “great power show” on Friday to celebrate Pakistan’s “haqeeqi (real) freedom”.

Screens have been set up in major cities across the country to broadcast the speech of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan live.

Last week, the party moved the venue of its August 13 power show from Parade Ground in Islamabad to Lahore Hockey Stadium, hours after the TLP announced its ‘Nazriya Pakistan March’ and conference at Faizabad Interchange. in the federal capital.

Since his ousting in April, Imran has upped the ante against the ruling coalition and has repeatedly claimed that the United States, through the incumbent leadership, removed him as prime minister.

It will be its first show of power since the PTI won a resounding victory in the Punjab partial polls held in July and formed a government in the province.

Speaking to reporters at the rally site earlier in the day, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said ex-Prime Minister Imran would reveal the future course as the “real freedom movement is entered its final phase.

Commenting on the raid on the house of PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, he said the Punjab government would declare Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah “wanted” if they did not appear before the team. inquiry formed to investigate the crackdown launched against PTI leaders during the month of May. 25 long walk.

He also slammed former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, saying “he fled to London despite serious money laundering charges against him”.

Fawad also hoped PTI chief Shhahz Gill – who was taken into custody for making controversial statements against the armed forces – would be released on bail on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2370994/imran-khan-arrives-to-address-ptis-grand-power-show-at-national-hockey-stadium-in-lahore The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos