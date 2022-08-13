Prabowo runs for president for third time as Gerindra teams up with PKB





Jakarta. Prabowo Subianto was guaranteed a place in the 2024 presidential election after his Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) party established a coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB) to reach the 20% threshold on Saturday. of an eligible candidate. The law requires that a party or a coalition of parties hold at least 20% of the seats in the House of Representatives to nominate a presidential candidate. Gerindra holds 13.57% of the 575 seats in the Chamber while PKB holds 10%. On Friday, Prabowo gave his acceptance speech after the leaders of Gerindra’s provincial chapters agreed to nominate him despite his consecutive defeats in the 2014 and 2019 elections. “Having carefully learned and listened to the position of all chapters and arms of the party, who hope that I accept the nomination as the presidential candidate of 2024, I answer with all responsibility that I accept your request”, Prabowo said at the party’s national congress. in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. The following day, a PKB official confirmed that the party had no problem with Prabowo’s nomination and that its chairman Muhaimin Iskandar was currently the only choice for a running mate. “To be clear, the candidates for PKB and Gerindra will be none other than Muhaimin and Prabowo,” said PKB Vice President Jazilul Fawaid. But Jazilul was quick to add that the official announcement of the candidates will follow the timetables of the General Election Commission (KPU) in a year and a half. “Today we officially declare this coalition. PKB and Gerindra share a vision and a mission, and we already have candidates,” he said. Prabowo was beaten by Joko “Jokowi” Widodo twice but in a gesture of reconciliation in October 2019, the president appointed him defense minister, which the former opponent accepted without hesitation. Prabowo said he got his boss’s approval to run for president again. During the second day of the congress on Saturday, Prabowo even sang the praises of Jokowi, saying the president had the wisdom and statesmanship to lead the country, as shown by his sincere attempts to reconcile with his opponents. policies. “It has been three years since I became a subordinate of Mr. Joko Widodo and I am not ashamed of my loyalty to him,” he told Gerindra executives. “I was his rival for 10 years but he is a man of selflessness and initiator of reconciliation. He asked me to join his government. Tell me if there is another country where you can see things like that: the losing side gets a hug,” Prabowo said. Questioned by reporters at the presidential palace on Friday, Jokowi said he had no power to prevent cabinet members from running for office in the democratic country. “How can I tell him no?” the president responded. “If this is interpreted as my blessing, then I have no objection.”

