Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant Reveals FBI Seized Classified DocumentsExBulletin





Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was raided by the FBI earlier this week. A federal judge has now unsealed the warrant used for that search. Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

A Florida federal judge has unsealed documents related to an FBI search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.

The documents include both the search warrant and the property receipt, which outlines what was taken by authorities. They point out that officers recovered top secret and classified documents during Monday’s search.

Read the full Terms of Reference and Property Receipt below, or click here.

The search warrant also reveals that FBI agents were looking for evidence relating to three laws. The first, Section 793, applies to the collection, loss or sharing with an unauthorized person of information relating to national defense. Articles 2071 and 1519 deal with the concealment, destruction or removal of documents.

The warrant allows for the seizure of “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other unlawfully possessed items in violation of” various aspects of the Espionage Act.

The documents show that Judge Bruce Reinhart approved the search warrant on August 5 at 12:12 p.m., three days before the search. The search was to be completed on August 19, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

It also indicates that in the Mar-a-Lago estate, places which could be searched included “Office 45” and “all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available for use. by FPOTUS and its personnel and in which boxes or documents may be stored, including any constructions or buildings on the estate.”

The search did not include areas used by third parties, such as members of Mar-a-Lago, which also serves as a club.

Trump has yet to issue a statement in response to the unsealing of the documents, but the former president posted repeatedly on his Truth Social social media platform throughout the day, saying the seized documents had all been declassified. .

He also said authorities could have had the documents at any time if they had asked, and that he put the documents in secure storage with a lock, which he claims authorities requested.

Some of the documents seized by the FBI were listed with specific titles, including an Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr. and one titled “Info re: President of France.”

Other items are listed as top secret or classified documents. The list includes a binder of photos and an article titled “potential presidential file.” There are also items simply listed as boxes.

Appendix B of the document shows what was to be seized and indicates that officers were to gather evidence including physical documents with classification marks, and the containers or boxes in which these documents were located, as well as other containers that were stored or found with them. documents.

They were also to seize “information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material.”

The document also called for the seizure of all presidential or government records and any evidence of tampering or destruction of those records or other classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in remarks Thursday that he had filed the motion to have the documents unsealed. Trump had the option to oppose the motion, but late Thursday night the former president said he encouraged “immediate release” of the documents.

Garland said Trump’s attorney received a copy of the search warrant and property receipt so the former president could also release the documents on his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/12/1117151056/fbi-collected-multiple-sets-of-classified-documents-from-trumps-mar-a-lago-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos