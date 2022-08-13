Xi Jinping plans to meet Biden on his first overseas trip in nearly 3 years (WSJ)





Chinese officials are said to have planned a possible trip by the president Xi Jinping in Southeast Asia in November, which includes a face-to-face meeting with the US President Joe Bidenthe the wall street journal reported Friday. It would be Xi’s first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic hit China in 2020 and his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden since the inauguration of US leaders. The Biden administration has long sought and has yet to confirm an in-person meeting between the two leaders amid simmering tensions over Taiwan, trade and other issues. A person familiar with the matter told the publication that the White House was continuing to work on an in-person meeting of the leaders, including on the sidelines of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia in November. However, a US official said: ‘We have no details on when or where. Also Read: Bill Gates Calls Congress’ Approval of Cut Inflation Act ‘Nothing Short of Extraordinary’ The developments came after Biden and Xi spoke to each other virtually on July 28 during a two-hour, 15-minute call. The two leaders basically discussed that the US and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, but they’ve been dealing with them for over 40 years, and it’s essential to keep an open line of communication. on this issue to continue to do so. , a White House spokesman said. Meanwhile, the US Indo-Pacific coordinator kurt campbell accused China of ‘overreacting’ to Speaker of House of Representatives Nancy Pelosiin Taiwan and use it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Campbell called it part of an “escalated pressure campaign” against Taiwan and said, “It’s not over, and we expect it to continue to unfold in the weeks and months to come. come”, according to Reuters.

