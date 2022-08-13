Trump avoided briefings and rinsed notes, but demanded documents from officials: “Can I keep this?”





As president, Donald Trump had a reputation for being difficult to brief and destroying meeting notes. Sometimes he asked officials if he could keep the documents he received, according to members of his staff. “Once in a while the president would say, ‘Can I keep this?'” Trump’s former chief of staff told CNN. Loading Something is loading.

During his presidency, Donald Trump gained a reputation for being difficult to inform and may have destroyed meeting notes by flushing them down the toilet, but would ask officials to keep documents he received, according to members of its staff.

Trump’s reluctance to attend the daily presidential briefing while in office was well documented. His first informant, Ted Gstaro, told CBS News the former president “really doesn’t read anything,” while intelligence officials described him as “by far the toughest new president” to brief. The daily briefing was more often given to Vice President Mike Pence than to the President, The Guardian reported.

Hoping to encourage the president to read more of his briefings, Gstaro’s successor, Beth Sanner, included a one-page outline and set of graphics, former CIA officer John Helgerson recounted in his book, “Getting to Know the President”.

When he attended meetings, former President Trump allegedly destroyed records, including throwing written notes down the White House toilet. He also had a habit of tearing up and shredding documents, The Washington Post reported. The shredding was so prolific, Politico reported, that an entire team dedicated itself to regluing the documents for safekeeping.

“I’ve seen Trump tear up papers, not in small pieces, but usually twice, so take a piece of paper, tear it up once, then tear it up again and throw it in the trash,” reported the Washington Post. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, said.

In addition to his habit of destroying meeting notes, several staffers noted that Trump would ask officials if he could keep documents he received.

“Once in a while the president would say, ‘Can I keep this? ‘” Former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday. Mulvaney added that the White House has “entire teams” of people dedicated to preserving official documents.

Although Mulvaney would not draw a direct line between Trump’s habit of asking to keep records and the search of his Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents, his comments echoed those of John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser.

“Often the president would say [to intelligence briefers] “Well, can I keep this?” Bolton told CBS News.

