We work to secure Turkey’s energy supply





AA / Chorus Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that his government was working to secure the country’s energy supply. This is what emerges from a speech delivered at orum, in the center of Trkiye, on the sidelines of the inauguration of several service projects. “We have strengthened Trkiye’s diplomatic position through the relationships we have established. Rather than watching events as spectators, we are now intervening in crises and crafting solutions, and we are able to bring even warring parties to an understanding,” President Erdogan said. And to add: “While Europeans are immersed in thinking about how to face the coming winter, we are now working on the implementation of strategic studies aimed at securing the energy supply of Trkiye. “ The Turkish President explained that his government has made Trkiye one of the most important energy bridges between East and West thanks to the pipeline projects implemented in recent years. He pointed out that Trikiye now conducts studies and energy prospecting activities at sea with its own vessels, whereas it previously resorted to chartering or similar means. Ankara is currently prospecting for energy resources in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea through 6 vessels, and its situation will be completely different and become much stronger when it starts extracting its natural gas, he said. Erdogan said he believed the Abdlhamid Han ship, which set sail on Tuesday for an exploration mission in the Mediterranean, would send good news to the Turkish people, as it did when discovering 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. Trkiye plans to start, in the first quarter of 2023, to extract 10 million cubic meters per day from the natural gas field discovered in the Black Sea. The Turkish President stressed that his government is determined to elevate Trkiye to a higher level in the field of energy, as it has made progress in the defense industries sector. In another context, Erdogan said, “Just as we do not allow terrorist organizations to breathe within our borders, we crush terrorists outside our borders in order to dry up the quagmire of terrorism.” He explained that this advance was achieved with local skills, locally made helicopters and drones, and not with weapons imported from other countries, as was the case before the Party of the Republic came to power. justice. and development. Erdogan said Trkiye was 70% externally dependent before his party came to power in 2002, but today he is able to design, produce and export the newest to the world. The Turkish President noted that the government will continue to ensure the provision of services in the 81 provinces of Trkiye. Recep Tayyip Erdogan explained that 78 projects and monuments will be inaugurated in orum today, at a cost of 3.263 billion Turkish liras (one dollar equals approximately 17.93 liras). *Translated from Arabic by Mourad Belhaj Only part of the dispatches, which Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers via the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS), is broadcast on the AA site, in a summarized manner. .

