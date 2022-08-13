FBI search warrant shows Trump being investigated for potential obstruction of justice and Espionage Act violations





The warrant shows that federal law enforcement was investigating Trump for deleting or destroying records, obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act, which can encompass crimes other than espionage, such as refusing to return national security documents upon request. A conviction under the laws can result in jail time or fines.

The documents, unsealed after the Justice Department demanded their public release amid relentless attacks by Trump and his GOP allies, underscore the extraordinary national security threat that federal investigators believed the missing documents presented. . The concern has grown so acute that Attorney General Merrick Garland endorsed the unprecedented search for Trump’s estate last week.

The release of the documents comes four days after Trump publicly confirmed the court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI, rallying his political allies to spark heavy criticism of federal investigators. But the details of the warrant underscore the seriousness of the investigation, an unprecedented probe into a former president for mishandling some of the country’s most sensitive secrets.

Trump’s office, in a statement provided to John Solomon, the conservative reporter who is one of Trump’s authorized representatives at the National Archives claimed Friday night that Trump often brought classified documents to his residence and issued a standing order that was never revealed. previously that all documents deleted in this manner were deemed declassified.

Authority to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the President of the United States, the statement said. The idea that a paper-strapped bureaucrat, with classification authority delegated BY THE PRESIDENT, must approve declassification is absurd.

But that stands in contrast to how Trump’s office has handled declassification issues in the past. In October 2020, the last month before the election, then-chief of staff Mark Meadows told a court that a tweet by Trump deeming all documents related to the Russian investigation declassified was not in order. makes a self-executing order of the president.

Trump has claimed since Monday that he had been cooperating with National Archives and FBI investigators for months and that the unannounced search was an unnecessary escalation. But after several rounds of negotiations in which documents were recovered by the Archives, federal investigators came to believe that Trump had not returned everything in his possession.

The search warrant, signed Aug. 5 by Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, found dozens of items were seized, most described in vague terms like a box of leather-bound documents, a photo binder and a handwritten note.

Other items on the list indicate the presence of classified documents, describing them as various top secret documents and various confidential documents.

Stones’ attorney Grant Smith said the longtime Trump ally had no knowledge of the facts surrounding his clemency papers listed on the inventory of items seized from former President Trump’s home in Mar. -a-Lago.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Justice Department confirmed that Trump’s lawyers would not oppose the release of the search warrant and the underlying receipt of the documents, which had already begun to circulate widely.

Meridith McGraw contributed reporting.

