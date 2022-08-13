Politics
PM Modi meets Indian contingent of CWG 2022 at his residence
Hailing the achievements of Indian athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the athletes had not only won medals for the country but strengthened the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and inspired young people in all sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to all the medalists from the Commonwealth Games, which concluded in Birmingham on Saturday at his official residence.
Addressing the athletes, the Prime Minister said: “Before the start of the Commonwealth Games, I told you and promised you in a way that when you return we will celebrate ‘Vijayotsav’ together. I was convinced that you will return victorious. I’m glad you all took the time to come and meet me at my residence as family members. Like all other Indians, I am proud to talk to you. I welcome you all.
“You not only give the country a medal, you not only give the opportunity to celebrate, to be proud, but also to strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. You inspire the youth of the country to do better not only in sports but also in other sectors,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that over the past few weeks, the country has achieved two major achievements in the field of sports. Along with the historic performance at the Commonwealth Games, the Prime Minister said the country had held a Chess Olympiad in the country for the first time.
The Prime Minister said it was a matter of pride that with the hard work of athletes and inspiring achievements, the country is entering “Azadi ka Amrit Kaal”.
Prime Minister Modi added: “Whether it’s boxing, judo, wrestling, the way the girls have dominated, it’s amazing. This time we have created a new way to win in four new games compared At the last time. From lawn bowling to athletics, there have been phenomenal performances. With this performance, the interest of young people in new sports in the country will increase a lot.
“You were all competing there, but millions of Indians were watching you here. Until late at night, your every action, every move was tracked. A lot of people fell asleep after setting alarms to watch your performance,” PM Modi said.
He said the country not only successfully hosted the Chess Olympiad, but continues its rich tradition in chess, gave its best performance. “I also congratulate all the players who participated and those who won medals at the Chess Olympiads,” the Prime Minister said.
This is the first time the Prime Minister has physically interacted with the Commonwealth Games winners after their spectacular performance in Birmingham. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi hosted the Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal-winning contingent.
Prime Minister Modi had already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had taken to his official Twitter account to congratulate the Indian athletes after winning medals at the event. The Prime Minister also sent his wishes to those who did not make it to the podium.
From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals in 16 different sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
India finished their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign in fourth place with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal table with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.
India had their fourth all-time best performance in their Commonwealth Games history, their best being a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010.
The Indian women’s cricket team also made history by winning the silver medal in the first-ever CWG T20 event.
One of the main highlights of this mega event was Nikhat Zareen getting a gold medal.
After winning the medal in the women’s lightweight 50kg final, Zareen said she was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she would take his autograph on his boxing gloves.
Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (light flyweight) final on Sunday.
Zareen lived up to her “world champion” status by dominating Carly in all three rounds. They won 5-0 on a run basis.
“I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and I want a new one now. Last time I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen told ANI after winning the gold medal on August 07.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.
The Commonwealth Games Flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
Sources
2/ https://newslivetv.com/pm-modi-meets-indias-cwg-2022-contingent-at-his-residence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Tips for fixing navigation lag in the Google Maps mobile app August 13, 2022
- Watch Austria vs United States: Stream IIHF World Juniors Live – How To Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports August 13, 2022
- South African town razed to make way for whites-only suburb – BBC News August 13, 2022
- Remembering Anne HecheAn angelic actor with an edge August 13, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran Khan admits Hindu girls were forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan August 13, 2022