Xi: Strengthening partnership for development – Xinhua English.news.cn

President calls for stronger public support for GDI implementation
President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the global community to reach consensus on promoting development, strive to foster an international environment conducive to global growth, and proactively harness new growth engines for global development. .
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged the international community to jointly develop a global partnership for development in his letter to congratulate the opening of the International Civil Society Solidarity Conference. on the Global Development Initiative in Beijing.
He expressed his belief that international civil society will help build stronger public support for the implementation of the GDI.
Beijing stands ready to work with various parties to accelerate the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and further contribute to the joint construction of a community with a shared future for mankind and work towards a new era of prosperity and development, he said.
Xi noted that the global economy is being affected by multiple factors and the UN’s 2030 Agenda is facing setbacks.
Only by building trust, strengthening solidarity and concretely implementing the 2030 Agenda can the people of different nations live a better life and human society can embrace a better future, he said. -he declares.
The GDI, unveiled by Xi last year to offset the impacts of global crises and keep global development goals afloat, has so far won the support of more than 100 countries and international organizations, with 60 countries joining the Group. Friends of GDI, a platform launched by China at the UN for sharing experiences, strengthening cooperation and promoting development.
Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, which hosted the event, said the GDI seeks to give higher priority to development in global macroeconomic policy and build a more equitable global partnership. and balanced.
“The Chinese people not only hope for a better life for themselves, but also a better life for people in different countries. Only when people in different countries live a better life can we ensure prosperity and lasting security,” he said.
Speaking via video link at the event, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation for the GDI, saying it was another visionary proposal following on from the Belt and Road Initiative. “.
He highlighted the challenges faced by developing countries, especially climate-related natural disasters, which claim the lives of many citizens, harm public welfare and cause considerable damage to infrastructure.
He said he welcomes the fact that the GDI is bringing together diverse countries and jointly tackling common economic challenges facing developing countries and building momentum towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe said in a written message to the event that the GDI is a great vision that has won the support of more than 100 countries.
The initiative responded to the urgent needs of developing countries to accelerate their post-pandemic recovery and will help accelerate the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, he said.
Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, said in a speech via video link that he is pleased that under the GDI his country will benefit in the areas of poverty reduction, food security, financing for development, climate change, digital economy and connectivity under the GDI.
He said the GDI “maximizes the comparative advantages of multilateral cooperation mechanisms”, as promoted by the United Nations, the G20 and the BRICS, among other international groupings.
“Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to capitalize on a diverse knowledge base, strengths, perspectives and skills from different sectors with the aim of turning new experiences into collective action,” he said.
He said the GDI must be embraced as an essential public good and platform for cooperation, and the initiative is bound to succeed.
