The FBI warrant confirmed that Trump has serious problems





As the week progressed, the responsibility facing former President Donald Trump became clearer to the media and the general public. But despite knowing for months that the National Archives was looking for classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, the former home of Florida presidents, Trump and his supporters never seemed to be ahead of the game. .

In fact, I’m not sure Trump’s own team understood until Thursday at the earliest just how badly the boss is really in trouble at this time.

As Breitbart News first reported on Friday, a federal magistrate signed a warrant ahead of the search of Trump’s home/office/resort that allowed for the seizure of all documents and physical records constituting evidence, from the contraband, proceeds of crime, or other unlawfully possessed items in violation of 18 USC 793, 2071, or 1519. These are the laws that cover the unlawful removal, destruction, or concealment of government documents, obstruction of justice, and espionage law.

Everything we’ve seen since Monday suggests that Trumpworld’s usual attempts to poison the good before the bad news haven’t worked. Nothing could thwart the simple fact confirmed on Friday: Donald Trump is the subject of a federal criminal investigation.

Among the dodges offered by Trump on Friday is that the recovered material has been fully declassified. It’s the same argument former Trump candidate/launcher Kash Patel used in May. He told Breitbart that classified documents then recently recovered from Mar-a-Lago had in fact already been declassified. Trump declassified entire sets of documents before he left the White House, Patel claimed, but, he said, White House attorney Pat Cipollone failed to generate the documents needed to modify the classification marks, but this does not mean that the information has not been declassified. (Experts believe it may mean just that and as NBC News reported on Friday, the three laws cited in the search warrant do not specify that mishandled documents must have been classified.)

While Trump, as president, had the power to unilaterally declassify most items, there are some major exceptions to this rule, including those related to nuclear weapons. And on Thursday night, the Washington Post published a bombshell report alleging that among the documents the Justice Department was seeking were classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.

Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ announcement that the DOJ would unseal the list of warrants and receipts had already rattled Republicans by undermining their claims that the department was not transparent. But the Washington Posts reports caused an almost ominous right-wing silence on Twitter for hours on Thursday night. When Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, was asked on Fox News about the report, she offered a less than rock-solid defense. Bobb said she did not specifically speak to the president about the nuclear material that may or may not be there. I don’t believe there was any in there.

His hesitation became a little more understandable on Friday when the list of signed receipts on Monday was unsealed. The three-page list does not detail the purpose of the documents seized. Instead, it simply lists the number of recovered document sets at each of the four classification levels Confidential (3 sets), Secret (3), Top Secret (4), and Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI (1) . (TS/SCI stands for Top Secret/Secure Compartmentalized Information, which means that access should only be available to specific officials with need-to-know clearance and viewed in highly secure environments.)

His attorneys have demanded a more specific account of what was removed from Mar-a-Lago, The Wall Street Journal reported. This quote, along with documents first reported by the WSJ, Fox News and Breitbart, all conservative outlets, leave me confident that the Trump team, not the Justice Department, was the source of these stories. published before the court unsealed the warrant.

But that patronage didn’t add many points to the board for Trump. The best Breitbart could do with his scoop was to wonder why a warrant signed on a Friday might not be executed until Monday.

Other defense attempts also failed. Earlier Friday, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the senior House Intelligence Committee member, tried to downplay any material that may have been found at Mar-a-Lago. I can tell you there are a number of classified things that fall under nuclear weapons, but they’re not necessarily really classified things, Turner said at a press conference.

The idea that anything short of a nuclear weapon blueprint is completely acceptable in a personal residence, even behind a padlock, is a leap forward from past GOP attacks on government use. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from a private email server. But it’s also karmic that Trump would be subject to a search warrant for alleged mishandling of classified documents. As part of the response to the Clinton scandal, he signed legislation in 2018 that toughened the penalty for the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents from one year to five years, making it a criminal offense. (This specific section was not cited in the warrant, but could still appear in any future prosecution.)

Of course, the craziest and most absurd deviations came from Trump himself. In a post on his social media platform, he falsely claimed that President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, most of which were classified. How many of them were nuclear? Word is, a lot! In a press release, he claimed that they could have obtained the documents at any time and without playing politics and broke into Mar-a-Lago. They just had to ask. He then repeated the false claim that Obama took 33 million pages of documents, many of which are filed in Chicago.

It is now apparent that Team Trump’s original game plan labels the DOJ as corrupt and demands that it disclose that the warrant backfired.

The National Archives and Record Administration released a statement in response making it clear that it has moved 30 million pages of unclassified records to a facility in Chicago where that agency holds them. All classified Obama administration records are accounted for at a DC-area facility, the agency added.

It is now apparent that Team Trump’s original game plan labels the DOJ as corrupt and demands that it disclose that the warrant backfired. Plans B (claim that all documents in question have been declassified) and C (hope that nothing related to the country’s nuclear weapons program has actually been recovered) don’t fare much better. The lack of ambiguity here has him and his buddies on their backs. For once, Trump is caught in a binary, one that asks whether or not classified documents have been recovered from his home.

It’s the exact kind of black-and-white court case that Trump has managed to avoid during his entire time in public life. I have no doubt the hell is coming up with a plan D, E, and F in the days and weeks ahead as we wait to see if any charges result from Monday’s search. But there’s nothing he or his team can say or do to change the fact that Trump’s future could drastically change depending on what the DOJ chooses to do about the 11 boxes of classified documents his agents brought back from Florida.

