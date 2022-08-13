Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails ‘incredible’ response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign





Prime Minister Modi also shared glimpses of celebrations held at several locations across the country as part of the campaign. (File Image) Photo: IENS New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the astonishing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which began across the country to mark India’s 75th independence anniversary, saying he was delighted and proud. Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. We see a record participation of people from different walks of life. It’s a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the prime minister tweeted. He further urged people to share their photos with the tricolor on the official Har Ghar Tiranga movement website. According to the website, more than two million selfies have been uploaded to the website so far. The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of celebrations held at several locations across the country as part of the campaign. I appreciate those young people who supported the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, Prime Minister Modi said while sharing the video clip of children celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Leh and Ladakh. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi underscored the strength of the national flag and its importance in the safe evacuation of students from war-torn Ukraine, while interacting with all the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists at his official residence in New Delhi. How powerful is the tricolor, we saw in Ukraine some time ago. The tricolor had become a protective shield not only for Indians but also for people from other countries as they stepped out of the battlefield, the prime minister said while addressing the athletes. The BJP-led central government has considered the campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the tricolor flag home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of independence of India between August 13 and 15. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Center to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

