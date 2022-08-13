Politics
Tories fear UK fallout with absence of Boris Johnson and rivals to succeed him
LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – The replacement for Boris Johnson was aimed at letting Britain’s ruling Conservatives out of the chaos and distractions that are turning off voters.
Instead, a protracted leadership battle exposed deep divisions within the ruling party and reinforced a sense of inertia at the heart of government. Senior Tories warn that the combination of a “zombie” administration delaying decisions until Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister on September 6, as well as vitriol between the rivals, is causing irreparable damage.
In a normal summer, with Parliament in recess and many Britons on holiday, a political vacuum is unlikely to trigger alarm bells.
But times are not normal, with the pandemic-battered economy, the implications of Brexit and Russia’s war in Ukraine fueling inflation and leaving Britons facing an unprecedented impact on living standards. .
The bad news piled up. First, the Bank of England said inflation would hit 13% and predicted that the UK would suffer a recession for more than a year. Then came a forecast that average household energy bills would top 5,000 (S$8,300) next year, and influential consumer finance commentator Martin Lewis warned of a “national financial cataclysm potential”.
“The magnitude of what is to come just doesn’t seem to be captured by the Conservative Party contest,” said Mr Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley and a key figure in the party’s bid to s hang on the “red wall”. parts of northern England which he took from Labor in the 2019 election. “We are literally a zombie government, and there is a lot of nervousness in red wall communities and across the country about what ‘they see as a black hole in terms of action.’
Along with other senior Tories, including cabinet ministers and government officials, Houchen fears a toxic leadership race and inaction on the cost of living will reinforce a narrative that the party is offline.
bad timing
In many ways, the problem stems from the way Mr Johnson’s disappearance unfolded. Rather than stepping down immediately with an official caretaker in place, the Prime Minister is staying on until his successor is appointed – but has agreed his administration will not make any major budget decisions.
At the time, Mr Johnson’s critics saw it as an acceptable compromise that would prevent the Government from doing anything controversial that the next Prime Minister would be forced to own or reject. But one minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration that it had effectively tied the government’s hands in tackling the cost of living crisis.
Mr Johnson’s own approach to this interim period has not helped. His absence from the public eye, including a long-delayed honeymoon, was so noticeable that his mere appearance at a meeting with energy companies on Thursday (August 11) made at least a front page newspaper — with the fact that no agreement has been reached on how to reduce soaring household bills.
According to a government official, Mr Johnson is not the only one absent from work. Several civil service permanent secretaries – senior civil servants who serve the government at the time – were on holiday when some of the dire economic forecasts were down, the person said, adding that parts of the UK bureaucracy were suffering from a collective collapse similar to the first weeks of March 2020 when Covid-19 cases were increasing.
Defending the government On Friday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi insisted his Treasury was working on options for the new Prime Minister to tackle the cost of living crisis, telling Sky News that the new leader would be able to “start”.
But that’s still weeks away, and there are growing concerns about the damage the Truss and Sunak campaigns may cause in the meantime. Even former Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, who was knocked out of the leadership race and now backs Ms Truss, said both sides must end what she called ‘derogatory blue-on-blue’ attacks “.
“The most important thing is that a new government lets people know how it is going to help them with the cost of living, especially debt servicing, fuel and energy bills. Communications clarity needed to reassure will not be helped by the derogatory comments made during this Those tempted to resort to this need to step out of the contest bubble and start thinking about the public we serve and the future,” said Ms Mordaunt.
