Europe monitors strengthening ties between Russia and Turkey

Despite their long history of hostility, adversaries Russia and Turkey are frequently seen together on the world stage. Their partnership seems to be growing right now, increasing the possibility of Western retaliation. We explain what happened and what the implications are for Europe.

At a summit on August 5 in the Russian city of Sochi, Russia and Turkey decided to expand their economic cooperation. The fact that this conference took place at a time when the West was trying to reduce economic ties with Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has worried some European countries.

However, relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan have not always been cordial. The two nations are generally seen as geopolitical rivals and tensions between them date back centuries.

According to experts, the West may react in a certain way as it seems that the ties between the two countries are growing. We will discuss what happened and potential future responses from Europe. According to a report by Turkish TV channel TRT, which reported statements by President Erdogan, the two leaders discussed gas shipments to Turkey and agreed to partially pay for them in Russian rubles.

Five Turkish banks have reportedly adopted Russia’s Mir payment system to accept ruble payments, according to a Bloomberg article. In addition, the countries agreed to “meet each other’s economic and energy expectations”. According to Russian news agency TASS, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters:

“We talked about the financial banking sector on which great agreements have also been reached so that our commercial companies and our citizens can carry out transactions during their tourist trips and exchange money within the framework of commercial turnover” . In a joint press release issued later, other areas of collaboration included business, agriculture, industry, finance, tourism and construction.

Why are European countries concerned?

According to a senior EU official who spoke to the Financial Times, the EU was monitoring relations between Turkey and Russia “more carefully”. According to a senior Western source, if further tough action is taken, governments could demand that their banks and companies remove their assets from Turkey and cease operations there.

According to the Financial Times, the adoption of the Russian payment system Mir by five Turkish banks could be another cause for concern. Due to the suspension of Visa and MasterCard operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, Russian travelers can now use their Mir cards in Turkey, circumventing some Western sanctions.

Although not an official member, Turkey remains an important partner of the EU. Also, the country has a long history of involvement in NATO, the defense alliance of Western nations and European countries.

The alliance may be keen to include Sweden and Finland given the developments in Ukraine, as it holds the key to allowing such entry. According to the Financial Times article, Turkey has played a crucial role in solving the Syrian refugee crisis by hosting some 3.7 million Syrians under an agreement with the EU and “helping to slow the flow of migrants to Europe”. In general, Turkey is a critical ally of the West, and taking action against it could cause a whole new set of problems for the West.

Besides being a geopolitical adversary dating back to the Russo-Ottoman wars, Russia is a friend of Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey will never recognize Moscow’s “illegal” takeover of Crimea in 2015. That annexation has been a persistent source of concern for Turkey. Due to their geopolitical interests, they have chosen opposing sides in the Syrian civil war.

Despite occasional clashes, Ankara and Moscow have been able to work together on initiatives in recent years. The presidents addressed the ongoing construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, supported by the Russian company Rosatom since 2010, in their remarks after the August 5 meeting published on the Kremlin’s website. It will be Turkey’s first nuclear power plant when completed.

They also discussed TurkStream, a gas pipeline which, according to its website, “directly connects Russia’s largest gas resources to Turkey’s gas transmission network, providing reliable energy to Turkey and southern and South East”.

In contrast, the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey in 2020 following its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missile system under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Although the US government exempted him from CAATSA application, India has also acquired this technology.

Erdogan neither supported the Western-led economic blockade against Russia nor supported the invasion of Ukraine. In July, Turkey used this common ground to mediate a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, opening up Ukraine’s crucial Black Sea ports. The question now is how long this position can be maintained, given Turkey’s growing sympathies with Russia.

