What if what we find so disturbing about China is not that it is so different, but that it is so much like us?

Despite the drumbeat of warrior-style headlines, nothing about the Chinese ambassador’s appearance at the National Press Club this week was surprising.

Xiao Qian didn’t say anything that hadn’t been said before. He didn’t say anything outside the orthodoxy of the Chinese Communist Party.

Taiwan belongs to China. “All necessary measures.” “No room for compromise.”

We’ve heard it all before. Everything from the CCP playbook.

What did we expect?

The Communist Party has always reserved the use of force to “reunify” Taiwan with mainland China.

In 1996, the United States and China gazed at each other over the Taiwan Strait as tensions escalated and war threatened.

Now it’s no different. China was no different. The CCP has locked up dissidents, silenced voices, and oppressed minority groups, from Tibetans to Uighur Muslims, but none of this has stopped us from getting closer to China and deepening our economic ties.]

Xi Jinping was celebrated by our political leaders during a visit to Australia in 2014. The same Xi Jinping he is today.

The West just wanted to believe that China would change. That he would become more like us. Well, consider this: what if the uncomfortable truth is that China is much more like us than we care to admit?

China imitated the West

The French philosopher, René Girard, founded the idea of ​​mimetic theory. Girard said that we encourage others to imitate or imitate us, until they want what we want, then the imitation becomes a rivalry.

The antagonists, he says, become “doubles” of each other.

Our desires cannot be shared. The double becomes a “scapegoat”, a sacrifice for our own sins. The conflict masks our own complicity.

Is this what we see with China?

Rather than rejecting the West, China actually imitated it. Rather than overturning the world order, China joined it. The order facilitated China’s rise as an economic powerhouse.

China wanted what the United States has.

Deng Xiaoping was responsible for opening up the Chinese economy to the world. ( Wikimedia Commons )

Deng Xiaoping launched China’s economic reforms in the 1990s after touring the United States, visiting a Ford car factory, attending a rodeo and donning a cowboy hat.

China has embraced aspects of capitalism albeit with “Chinese characteristics” even joining the World Trade Organization.

It is a member of multilateral institutions, has signed international treaties and agreements and is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The West wanted China to be more like us. He did this with extraordinary success. Hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty. China has become the factory of the world.

A nation that once couldn’t feed itself is now the world’s biggest engine of economic growth and is poised to eclipse America as the biggest economy.

As much as it is perceived as a threat, it is essential.

China is now the biggest engine of economic growth in the world. ( Xinhua via AP: Chen Yuxuan )

Who can be exceptional?

From now on, a powerful China claims the prerogative of America: exceptionalism.

China looks at history and says the big powers don’t play by the rules. Chinese leaders will often point out that it was the West that colonized and occupied, carried out ethnic cleansing and genocide.

British writer and thinker John Gray says countries like China and Russia are “governed by ideas that derive from Western sources”.

What the West faces, he says, “is not the menacing advance of extraterrestrial civilizations but its own shadows.”

Gray rightly points out that generations of Chinese leaders have studied the West. They are steeped in Western canon and political thought.

The 20th-century German jurist and theorist Carl Schmittis is particularly influential. Politics, he says, is a state of war. There is a permanent enemy.

Schmitt said the states aim to harmonize the population. Xi Jinping seeks “harmony” through force, targeting groups like Muslim Uyghurs for “re-education” from so-called genocide.

After World War I, new nation states emerged in Europe that suppressed or erased minority populations.

Gray says that China today is “the site of a coercive nation-building experiment whose closest historical parallels are in interwar Europe.”

What is happening in China has already happened in the West. The West was not just about democracy, as Gray reminds us, “but mixtures of fascism, communism, and outright nationalism.”

The redeeming characteristic of the West has been its liberalism. But that too is under threat.

Liberalism under threat

Post-Cold War democracies have been held hostage to illiberalism: rolling back the institutions of democracy and falling prey to autocratic strongmen.

Societies have become increasingly tribal, media more partisan, and notions of truth are contested.

As Gray puts it: “Those who believe that humanity is converging on liberal values ​​overlook the fact that Western societies are rapidly rejecting them.”

Gray is just the latest to identify what others have warned about long before.

Societies have become increasingly tribal, media more partisan, and notions of truth are contested. ( PA: Jose Luis Magana )

Judith Shklar half a century ago identified that “liberalism had lost its moral core”.

Shklar was writing in the wake of enormous upheaval and the nightmares of utopian visions of political order.

Faith in progress seemed like a mirage. As she said, “In an era of two world wars, totalitarian dictatorship and mass murder, this faith can be considered single-minded”

The Western paradox between freedom and tyranny was constructed in the Enlightenment.

The French Revolution descended into terror. The world has waged endless wars with its own darkness for centuries.

We are talking about war again. This time against an enemy that mimics Western ideals even as Xi rejects Western hegemony itself.

Time to ask tough questions

In comparing China to the West, there is a risk of moral relativism. It’s dangerous. In two decades of living or reporting in and from China, I have seen and experienced all too clearly the worst repressive aspects of the CCP.

But this moment asks us for moral clarity: what is the West? What is the future of liberalism and democracy? What is a global order?

In the West, there is a sense of alienation and gloom. Shklar, quoting Hegel, called this the “unhappy conscience”. The reason and rationality that had propelled Western progress must have felt to many like a “strange and hostile prison”.

This, Shklar warned, was the “romanticism of defeat”.

The West is fighting against itself even as it faces a more powerful and aggressive China.

John Gray, writing about the contradictions of the West and its drift into illiberal tyranny, says that “the arc of history points to a pattern that no longer exists”.

Paradoxically, he says, the West is not dying, the worst remains “alive in the tyrannies which now threaten it”.

Judith Shklar urged the West to pull itself out of its own gloom and find a vigorous new sense of renewal.

If China represents the worst aspects of the West, does this moment demand that the West turn inward?

The West’s battle is also with itself and its own heritage.

In the words of René Gérard, China, although not a “scapegoat”, can be considered a “twin”; although today considered the “evil twin”.

The West is not responsible for Xi Jinping’s missile landing off Taiwan. The Chinese leader, like his friend Vladimir Putin, seems to have a terrible taste of the apocalypse in his mouth.

But we live in a world that the West created. If liberal democracies are to prevail at this time and avoid a drift towards catastrophic war, is this not the time to present China with a more virtuous and stronger world order which, if it does not want to imitate, it would be impossible to resist?

Stan Grant is the ABC’s international affairs analyst and host of Q+A on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. He also presents China Tonight Monday at 9:35 p.m. on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel.