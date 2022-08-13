Connect with us

Politics

What if what we find so disturbing about China is not that it is so different, but that it is so much like us?

Published

51 seconds ago

on

By

 


Despite the drumbeat of warrior-style headlines, nothing about the Chinese ambassador’s appearance at the National Press Club this week was surprising.

Xiao Qian didn’t say anything that hadn’t been said before. He didn’t say anything outside the orthodoxy of the Chinese Communist Party.

Taiwan belongs to China. “All necessary measures.” “No room for compromise.”

We’ve heard it all before. Everything from the CCP playbook.

Loading

What did we expect?

The Communist Party has always reserved the use of force to “reunify” Taiwan with mainland China.

In 1996, the United States and China gazed at each other over the Taiwan Strait as tensions escalated and war threatened.

Now it’s no different. China was no different. The CCP has locked up dissidents, silenced voices, and oppressed minority groups, from Tibetans to Uighur Muslims, but none of this has stopped us from getting closer to China and deepening our economic ties.]

Xi Jinping was celebrated by our political leaders during a visit to Australia in 2014. The same Xi Jinping he is today.

The West just wanted to believe that China would change. That he would become more like us. Well, consider this: what if the uncomfortable truth is that China is much more like us than we care to admit?

China imitated the West

The French philosopher, René Girard, founded the idea of ​​mimetic theory. Girard said that we encourage others to imitate or imitate us, until they want what we want, then the imitation becomes a rivalry.

The antagonists, he says, become “doubles” of each other.

Our desires cannot be shared. The double becomes a “scapegoat”, a sacrifice for our own sins. The conflict masks our own complicity.

Is this what we see with China?

Rather than rejecting the West, China actually imitated it. Rather than overturning the world order, China joined it. The order facilitated China’s rise as an economic powerhouse.

China wanted what the United States has.

deng-xiaoping-close-up
Deng Xiaoping was responsible for opening up the Chinese economy to the world.(Wikimedia Commons)

Deng Xiaoping launched China’s economic reforms in the 1990s after touring the United States, visiting a Ford car factory, attending a rodeo and donning a cowboy hat.

China has embraced aspects of capitalism albeit with “Chinese characteristics” even joining the World Trade Organization.

It is a member of multilateral institutions, has signed international treaties and agreements and is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The West wanted China to be more like us. He did this with extraordinary success. Hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty. China has become the factory of the world.

A nation that once couldn’t feed itself is now the world’s biggest engine of economic growth and is poised to eclipse America as the biggest economy.

As much as it is perceived as a threat, it is essential.

Chinese economy
China is now the biggest engine of economic growth in the world.(Xinhua via AP: Chen Yuxuan)

Who can be exceptional?

From now on, a powerful China claims the prerogative of America: exceptionalism.

China looks at history and says the big powers don’t play by the rules. Chinese leaders will often point out that it was the West that colonized and occupied, carried out ethnic cleansing and genocide.

British writer and thinker John Gray says countries like China and Russia are “governed by ideas that derive from Western sources”.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-14/china-has-emulated-the-west-and-united-states/101326958

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: