Trump’s lawyer says she told him all litigation involving the former president would ‘stop’ if he announces he won’t run for office in 2024





A lawyer for Trump says investigations into the former president will stop if he doesn’t run for office in 2024.

The Justice Department executed an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, looking for classified documents.

Lawyer Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump’s base.

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said all investigations into the former president will stop if he announces he will not run for president in 2024.

“If he’s not leading in the polls I’ve sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr. President, if you want me to settle all your disputes , you should announce that you’re not running for office, and all of this will stop,” Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, told Real America’s Voice on Friday. “That’s what they want. “

She added that Trump was “honestly not surprised” after the Justice Department executed an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, looking for classified documents taken from the White House.

“I hope he runs,” Habba said. “I told him it was actually going to increase your support in your base because they always go a little overboard. The Democratic Party, sometimes they can’t do it on their own.”

Trump has teased his interest in running for president in 2024, though he hasn’t publicly confirmed his plans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently said he encourages Trump to hold off on his announcement until after the 2022 midterms in November.

Habba brushed off statements from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said he personally signed the warrant used for the search. As Insider’s Tom Porter reported, Garland broke precedent by commenting on the raid and announcing that the Justice Department would be unsealing the warrant.

“I think they were excited, they thought they could get away with something, and then when Garland had to stand up and explain, he really didn’t say anything,” Habba said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

