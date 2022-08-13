Imran Khan says fight for true freedom in ‘endgame’, announces nationwide rallies





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that his fight for “true freedom” had entered its “endgame” and shared his plan to hold anti-government rallies across the country.

The former prime minister addressed a rally at the National Hockey Stadium, where the party celebrated 75 years of Pakistan’s independence with fireworks and traditional songs.

In his address, the PTI Chairman said he decided to “go to the people”, starting with Rawalpindi, followed by Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur , Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta.

“I am coming out to the people as the struggle for true independence has entered its decisive phase. […] my nation, be ready,” the PTI President told the people.

New “Tiger Force”

Khan also announced the formation of a new “Tiger Force”, saying it will work for “independence” as the people did before partition.

“I say to my nation, be prepared, you must go door to door and let people know my message on independence. Tell them they must not be afraid of anything.”

Khan claimed that the government would try to scare PTI supporters, but he told them that if their “captain” was not afraid of anything, then they shouldn’t be either.

The President of the PTI, when in power, had set up a “Tiger Force” to control the hoarding of edibles and other items during the coronavirus pandemic, when strict containment measures were in place.

“Not anti-American”

Reiterating that he only wants to look after the country’s interests, Khan said he was not “anti-American” and wanted to have a friendly relationship with the United States.

“I know America and the UK better than most Pakistanis […] I know their psychology; if you beg them, they will use you,” the former prime minister said.

The PTI President added that he had never bowed to anyone and would not bow in the future either.

Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister’s office in April, blamed the US and the coalition government for his removal, however, the US and ruling parties have denied there was a conspiracy implicated in his removal.

Respect is not earned with ‘money’

At the start of his speech, the ousted Prime Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had freed the nation from the slavery of the British and refused to leave them in the slavery of the Hindus.

“He (Quaid) noted that Muslims have always lived as an independent nation […] he also made it clear that Muslims want a sovereign state,” the PTI president said.

Khan added that he also wanted a sovereign Pakistan and vowed not to beg any foreign power.

The PTI President noted that his political opponents had been bashing him for 26 years, but told them that respect is not earned by “money” and that despite their best efforts, the nation still supports him.

