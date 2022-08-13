PM Modi urges people to share photos with Tiranga









New Delhi [India]Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the country’s citizens to share a photo with Tirangas on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga to mark the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

“Thrilled and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people from different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Also share your picture with Tiranga at https://harghartiranga .com,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolor at home between August 13 and 15 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

In a July 22 tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “This year when we mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Raise the tricolor or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. movement will deepen our connection to the national flag.” Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the culture ministry said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi shared photos of people attending rallies in Tiranga from across India. Sharing a photo in which hundreds of people took part in a march from Tiranga, Prime Minister Modi said: “This is a great collective effort from the people of Visakhapatnam. I admire the enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga. ”

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only helped bring India this far on its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to activate India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’s official journey began on March 12, 2021, which kicked off a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

