Jokowi answers questions about Retu for Prabowo to be a 2024 presidential candidate





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) answered the question that he gave his blessing to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to stand as presidential candidate (candidate) in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) . “The term, I think, is because I told you, when I said no. No, it’s not like that. Yes, please,” Jokowi said as quoted by Antara , Friday (12/8). According to Jokowi, the democratic system is like that. It is impossible for him, as head of state, to say no when a minister announces his wish to stand in the presidential election. “Please let this be construed as a blessing. Yes, go ahead,” Jokowi said. Earlier, Gerindra DPP Party General Secretary Ahmad Muzani said that the National Meeting of Gerindra Party, attended by 8,500 cadres, wanted Gerindra DPP Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto to stand as a candidate in the election. 2024 presidential election. The meeting was held at Sentul International Convention Center, West Java on Friday (8/12). ). Muzani said one of the things behind Gerindra executives’ unanimous vote backing Prabowo as presidential candidate is that the former Pangkostrad character is seen as popular based on the survey results. and has never wavered from its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Republic of Indonesia. At the end of the Gerindra Rapimnas Party, Prabowo Subianto gave a speech and said that he is ready to be reappointed as President in the upcoming 2024 general election (elections). Thus, Prabowo ran three times as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia in three consecutive elections. “In saying bismillah, after carefully studying the attitude of every DPD and party wing that expects me to accept the nomination for President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024, I hereby declare that with all responsibility, I accept your request to be willing to be nominated as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia”, Prabowo said in his speech at the national meeting broadcast on the Youtube platform, Friday (8/12 ). He said that from an early age he and other fighters vowed to be ready to give our souls and bodies to the Republic of Indonesia. So tonight he admitted that he is ready to continue fighting for the nation, the state and the people of Indonesia. “I dedicate my whole body and soul to Mother Earth. Merdeka, Merdeka, Merdeka! Gerindra, Gerindra, Gerindra. Thank you,” Prabowo said as he closed his speech. According to him, Indonesia is a country with a large population, rich natural resources and a harmonious leader. It is a very expensive value. Therefore, Prabowo wants to continue harmony, cooperation and political kinship. Prabowo also thanked the members of the Gerindra Party who have remained loyal to him since its creation until now.

