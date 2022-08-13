If you can’t get enough of Donald Trump this might be the shirt for you





OH MY GOD!

Donald Trump is a LARP!

Phew! Finally, a definition of our former president found in the lexicon of internet slang!

Variously described, a LARP is a pose, described by some as live role-playing.

Translation: gameplay that eventually becomes real.

Ah, Trump’s props. Ah, Trump is acting. Ah, the Trump suits.

And consider Donald’s favorite clothes: red MAGA baseball caps; flag equipment; flag clothing…presumably ordered frequently in X-tra large.

Then add the fascist facial grimaces of Trumps El Duce with both hands on Trump rally desks and you have Italian strongman Benito Mussolini on tap.

And, gag a GOPer, consider the recent apparel to hit the Trump fundraising wing that Sneed considers a must-have for updating my collection of presidential campaign political geegaws and gadgets, which includes the campaign laces of the Reverend Jesse Jacksons distributed when he was running for president in 1984! To find? Shoelaces? Functioning?

Either way, the Trump shirt is abbondanza!!

As I walked off the stage at a recent rally, I told my team that we need to make sure every patriot across the country has their own Trump rally jersey, Trump says online. These shirts are a masterpiece!

They are a true symbol of my SAVE AMERICA movement. I want my most dedicated patriots to have one, says the Trumpster advertising an under-waist shirt featuring 16 portraits of Trump circling a 17th-picture centerpiece: a thumbs-up of Trump in a red baseball cap emblazoned with Make America Great Again.

So if it can be determined which donation on Trump’s mega-currency chart the shirt is worth, I can buy one.

But I won’t strike a gaga MAGA patriotic pose in my Trump purchase.

Who wants to be GN?

A Lightfoothotfoot?

Watch for former Governor Pat Quinn, who is considering a bid for mayor Lori Lightfoots, to join a group of environmentalists blowing smoke in her direction.

Sneed learned that Quinn planned to send a letter on Monday demanding that Lightfoot and the municipal corporation’s attorney release the full length of a scathing but summary monitoring report sent earlier this year regarding the 2020 environmental debacle in Little Village. , which inundated residents in a cataclysmic dust storm on Easter Sunday.

Activists called the disastrous dust storm environmental racism.

If this polluting disaster had happened in wealthy Lincoln Park, there is no doubt that the full report on the disaster from the city’s inspectors general would have been made public a long time ago, he said. And not just piecemeal.

Backshot: In April 2020, a botched implosion toppled a 400-foot chimney that showered Little Village, located in the southwest side of town, with particulate dust. It had housed the old Crawford coal-fired power station, which was being demolished to make way for a 1 million square foot warehouse now leased by Target.

A request for records opened earlier this year by the Chicago Sun-Times led city officials to say they were legally limited in what they could release following an investigation by the Inspector General of the city Joe Ferguson, his last report as Inspector General before his retirement.

In July 2020, Lightfoot announced the city’s creation of an Air Quality Reform Program and the selection of a Director of Sustainability to bring together advocates to improve air quality and mitigate the cumulative impact of industrial activity.

If there had been a city environment department, this disaster would never have happened, said Quinn, who says a telephone poll of 614 Chicago voters by Bluepoint Poll he commissioned in May resulted in 80.8% in favor of the restoration of the city’s environment department. , against 12.6% against and 6.6% not sure.

A note from the nations

Bring out the Alderman Abacus: Add one more to the list of names throwing their hats into the Alderman ring to replace the 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith, whose sudden resignation took effect on Friday.

To wit: Chicago communications guru Wendi Taylor Nations, a Hawthorne Strategy Group partner with a decades-long PR resume, cut to the chase when filling out her job application to fill Smiths seat until the next municipal election in February 2023.

Dear Mayor Lightfoot. I am the most qualified candidate, Nations said.

Nations, who wants to be the people’s advocate with her considerable communication skills, told Sneed: When my husband asked me to marry him, I said, Yes, but only if we never leave Chicago. We lived in the 43rd arrondissement for most of our 28 years together.

Although Nations noted that she was also Director of Marketing for World Business Chicago, what made Sneed take note was this short note in her application:

… organize transport for seniors to medical appointments during the pandemic; organize gatherings in the alleys outside our garage to ensure that no neighbor is isolated if suddenly cut off from family and friends; and participating in food drives and meal deliveries.

Sounds pretty alderman, huh?

Sneedlings

Condolences to Sheila Berner Kennedy on the passing of her beloved father, Robert L. Berner Jr., 90, a longtime resident of Winnetka who recently passed away. No father had a better daughter. Congratulations to Courtney and David Quinn on the birth of their first child; daughter Priya. Former Governor Pat Quinn, a first-time grandfather, is over the moon. Quoth Quinn: Remember, the poet Carl Sandburg once said; The birth of a baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on. … Saturday birthdays: actor Sebastian Stan, 40; Retired football star Alan Shearer, 52, and Illinois film production star Chris Dudley are ageless and priceless. … Sunday birthdays: actress Halle Berry, 56; basketball legend Magic Johnson, 63, and comedic actor Steve Martin, 77.

