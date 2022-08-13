Imran Khan has cornered again, but he won’t go down without a fight





Imran Khan still enjoys considerable support despite recent setbacks. It will take great skill on the part of the leaders of the PDM, the army and the institutions to manage it.

File image of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. AFP

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who heads the political party Pakistan-e-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would surely be reflecting on how quickly political situations change!

Less than a month ago, he led his party to a notable victory in the Punjab Provincial Assembly by-elections; the PTI won fifteen of the twenty seats in contention. This allowed his ally Chaudhari Pervez Elahi to oust Hamza Sharif from the prime minister’s seat, but after the intervention of the country’s Supreme Court. With Punjab, Pakistan’s by far most important province under Imran Khan’s control, speculation had begun over how long the Peoples’ Democratic Alliance government led by Shahbaz Sharif might stay in power.

But all that was twenty days ago.

Today, Imran Khan is under intense pressure because the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that the PTI had received prohibited funding. This necessarily harmed Khan’s claims of probity. And this came as for many months he leveled accusations of corruption and abuse against the Sharifs, Zardari-Bhuttos and PDM stalwart Maulana Fazlur Rehman. While the ECP order is inherently more dangerous to the political future and well-being of Khans, it is the complete severance that has occurred since the beginning of August in its ties with the current army chief, General Qamar Bajwa. These developments are transforming Pakistan’s political scene.

Imran Khan is not the first Pakistani politician to have fallen out of favor after being his favorite. Granted, his pet peeve Nawaz Sharif, like Khan, was an army protege until he imagined he could take on Khaki’s men. Indeed, the military backed Khan against Sharif and ensured he won the 2018 general election to become prime minister. From the time he became prime minister in the summer of 2018 until the fall of last year, Khan continually asserted and without a large element of truth that he and the military were on the same length of battle. wave. An example of this coincidence of views was seen in the country’s response to the constitutional changes made by the Modi government in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

The same page system crumbled when Khan freaked out last October over Bajwa’s decision to displace Khan’s favorite army officer, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, from his post as director general of the ‘ISI as Corps Commander Peshawar. Hameed assisted Khan in political management. Therefore, he resisted Bajwa’s decision even after it was officially announced by the military. Khan finally relented. However, the trust that existed between him and Bajwa broke down. After that, it was hard to believe Bajwa and other senior generals, who, as a rule, do not want any political interference in the internal workings of the army. , would allow Khan to remain prime minister at a time when a successor to Bajwa needed to be chosen. Bajwas’ extended tenure ends on November 29 this year. Indeed, this writer had raised the question in his analyzes of the situation in Pakistan after the episode of Faiz Hameed if the army would allow Khan to continue as Prime Minister beyond this summer.

While Bajwa managed to use the PDM to oust Khan and the PTI in April this year, the former Pakistani cricket captain did not go quietly into the sunset. He rallied his cadres and won considerable sympathy among both sections of the public and, it is believed, among junior army officers. His claim that he was ousted due to an American conspiracy resonated with sections of junior officers in the military. He also not only accused the PDM leaders of collaborating with the United States, but made not-so-subtle references against Pakistani generals for being Mir Jaafars and Mir Sadiqs. The former was the traitor who betrayed Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah of Bengal to the British and the latter who did the same to Tipu Sultan.

As the political crisis developed in Pakistan in March and April, Bajwa argued that the army was apolitical. This too had enraged Khan who had risen up against the neutrals. Of course, no observer believed Bajwa had remained neutral in the political struggle that led to Khans losing the prime ministership after the Supreme Court’s decisive intervention. For the past four and a half months, Bajwa and his supporting generals have watched with concern as Khan demonstrates his continued political support. Obviously, in the tradition of the Pakistani army, they would have liked to fight back but could only do so when an opening presented itself.

The overture the military used to push Khan came after the PTI raised doubts over Pakistan’s role in the US assassination of al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri in Kabul on July 31 . Another important opening emerged due to inappropriate comments made on social networks by some PTI associates against the army. This came after an August 1 army helicopter crash in Balochistan in which some senior army officers, including Quetta Corp Commander Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, lost life. And, the final overture was given on August 8 by Imran Khan’s special assistant, Shahbaz Gill, who practically instructed the junior officers of the Pakistani army not to obey the illegal orders of their superiors. He did so during an interaction on a private Pakistani television channel. Gill was arrested and is being investigated for sedition and incitement to rebellion. These are the most serious criminal charges and they put the PTI on the back. Khan naturally proclaims his faith and support for the army. However, Bajwa and the PDM now have the opportunity they were looking for against Khan. Now the PTI leader will have to think twice before he really starts pushing for a snap general election, even if he can do it for the record.

The conclusions of the ECP are also a serious indictment against the PTI which always distinguishes between its honest leader and the looteras of the other parties. In impressive detail, the ECP reported how PTI broke Pakistani laws to raise funds overseas from foreign companies and non-Pakistani individuals. Interestingly, among those people mentioned in the ECP order, some appear to be of Indian origin. This order obviously embarrassed Khan, who did his best, for many years, to prevent it from seeing the light of day. The political implications of this order will haunt Khan for a long time and could have very serious consequences for his parties and his own future. This drama has only just begun.

It’s not in Khan’s nature to go down without a fight. He still enjoys considerable support despite recent setbacks. It will take considerable skill on the part of PDM, military and institutional leaders to manage Khan. But the dice are now stacked against him. Meanwhile, as the pressures ease from Shahbaz Sharif’s government because of Khan, the internal contradictions of the PDM will undoubtedly emerge, but the military will try to contain them. Finally, soon enough, attention will turn to Bajwa and his tenure. This writer believes that he will go to the end of his extended term in November and that Shahbaz Sharif will choose his successor.

The author is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. The opinions expressed are personal.

