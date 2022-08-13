Xi, Biden could meet in Southeast Asia in November: report





BEIJING — Chinese and U.S. officials have discussed a possible face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, with a report suggesting two regional summits in Southeast Asia in November as potential venues for the talks. “I can confirm that the two leaders … discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed that their teams would follow up to work out the details,” said Mr. Kurt Campbell, Mr. Biden for Indo. – Pacific Affairs. Mr Campbell, who was referring to the phone call between the chairmen in late July, did not confirm details of the meeting. “We don’t have anything else in terms of time or location details,” he said at a press briefing in Washington on Friday, Aug. 12. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Chinese officials were preparing for Mr. Xi to travel to Southeast Asia in November and meet with Mr. Biden. Xi may attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali from November 15 to 16, according to the report. The G-20 is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union. He is also expected to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit – a gathering of 21 Pacific Rim countries – two days later, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the preparations. On the cards would be a possible meeting between Mr. Xi and Mr. Biden, likely to be held on the sidelines of one of the two summits, according to the report. If the visit takes place, it would take place after the Chinese Communist Party Congress in the fall, during which Mr Xi is expected to seek an unprecedented third term in power, suggesting the Chinese leader is confident he would remain in power. The trip would also be Xi’s first time traveling outside of China since the country restricted travel within and outside its borders due to the pandemic. His last overseas trip was to Myanmar in January 2020. The meeting between the two leaders would come at a time when relations between their countries are highly strained following the recent visit to Taiwan by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ms Pelosi, the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, had made the trip to the self-governing island despite stern warnings from Beijing. China had responded with a week of military exercises of unprecedented scale and intensity around Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province. He also halted cooperation on a range of issues with the United States, including military talks – a significant worsening of the state of bilateral relations. Campbell called China’s moves an “intensified pressure campaign” to change the status quo on the Taiwan issue. He said the United States would boost trade with the island and that American forces would continue their transits along the Taiwan Strait. “We will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law permits, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation, and this includes conducting standard air and sea transits across the Strait of Taiwan in the coming weeks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/xi-biden-could-meet-in-november-in-south-east-asia-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos