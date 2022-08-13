Politics
Nicola Sturgeon calls disgraced Boris Johnson as Prime Minister | Nicholas Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson was the only prime minister she had worked with who was a disgrace to the office.
Speaking at a panel on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, hosted by TV channel Ayesha Hazarika, she said: I disagreed with David Cameron, I disagreed I agreed with Theresa May, I disagreed with Boris Johnson, but he’s the only one who has really dishonored the Prime Minister’s Office. The sooner he’s gone, the better.
Sturgeon said the thought of parties taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic blew his mind. The idea that this could have happened while the rest of the country was going through the horrors really amazes me, she told audience members.
The parties themselves are bad enough, but that was the lie, frankly, and the constant attempt to move the goal posts and the narrative. It was a shame, let’s be honest.
Four Prime Ministers have been in Downing Street since Sturgeon took office in 2014 and she joked with members of the public that she never thought she would look back fondly on Theresa May as Prime Minister .
At the start of Covid I thought it would be much better to have Theresa May, she always knew what she was doing. She knew his memoir, Sturgeon said. She joked that May was a better dancer than me.
The Prime Minister called for more diversity in politics and praised the Scottish Labor Party for having diverse leaders.
She added: Here’s a phrase you’ll never hear me say before: To be fair to Labor in Scotland, they once had a female leader and they currently have a Muslim leader, so UK Labor really needs to pull itself together on the diversity.
When asked who she would rather see as Prime Minister, Sturgeon shrugged and laughed and said none of them would win an election in Scotland.
She said: It’s not really about that. They will never win an election in Scotland. What do Margaret Thatcher, John Major, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson have in common? They have never won an election in Scotland.
She said the choices facing voters in England were dire and accused Labor leader Keir Starmer of being a pale imitation of the Tories.
Sturgeon also responded to comments from Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss, who said she should be ignored. She said: I am the democratically elected Prime Minister and you can only hold this position if a significant number of people vote for you.
When she said I should be ignored, what a lot of people in Scotland are hearing is that democratic votes and the choices of Scots should be ignored. I don’t think that’s appropriate. Scots are increasingly fed up with being ignored by Tory Prime Ministers.
Responding to Trusss’ remarks that she was looking for attention, Sturgeon told audience members that you have to be a bit of an attention seeker as a politician to get your policies noticed.
She also denounced the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, for her entry into the House of Lords. She said: Ruth decided to retire from politics, but it turned out that she had no real intention of retiring from politics, she just wanted to continue without examination and without the tedious task of To stand for elections.
So all the good bits of politics without the hassle of getting elected. I don’t think that’s a good thing to do.
Sturgeon answered questions from some members of the public who asked if it was possible to have a good-natured debate on independence.
Of course, it is possible to have a good-natured and civilized debate on independence, but it requires that we all be involved, she said. The only proper way to settle issues on which we disagree is through democracy.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/13/nicola-sturgeon-says-boris-johnson-disgrace-to-office-of-prime-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- US allies most vulnerable to Russia demand more troops and weapons August 13, 2022
- 8 years after his death, the wife of Robin Williams revealed the ordeal that the actor lived before committing suicide: We tried everything August 13, 2022
- FIA asks Imran Khan to submit statement of PTI funds and accounts August 13, 2022
- Xi: Strengthening partnership for development – Xinhua English.news.cn August 13, 2022
- Why Laal Singh Chaddha is not a Forrest Gump remake. It’s just another bollywood movie August 13, 2022