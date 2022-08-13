Nicola Sturgeon calls disgraced Boris Johnson as Prime Minister | Nicholas Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson was the only prime minister she had worked with who was a disgrace to the office.

Speaking at a panel on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, hosted by TV channel Ayesha Hazarika, she said: I disagreed with David Cameron, I disagreed I agreed with Theresa May, I disagreed with Boris Johnson, but he’s the only one who has really dishonored the Prime Minister’s Office. The sooner he’s gone, the better.

Sturgeon said the thought of parties taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic blew his mind. The idea that this could have happened while the rest of the country was going through the horrors really amazes me, she told audience members.

The parties themselves are bad enough, but that was the lie, frankly, and the constant attempt to move the goal posts and the narrative. It was a shame, let’s be honest.

Four Prime Ministers have been in Downing Street since Sturgeon took office in 2014 and she joked with members of the public that she never thought she would look back fondly on Theresa May as Prime Minister .

At the start of Covid I thought it would be much better to have Theresa May, she always knew what she was doing. She knew his memoir, Sturgeon said. She joked that May was a better dancer than me.

The Prime Minister called for more diversity in politics and praised the Scottish Labor Party for having diverse leaders.

She added: Here’s a phrase you’ll never hear me say before: To be fair to Labor in Scotland, they once had a female leader and they currently have a Muslim leader, so UK Labor really needs to pull itself together on the diversity.

When asked who she would rather see as Prime Minister, Sturgeon shrugged and laughed and said none of them would win an election in Scotland.

She said: It’s not really about that. They will never win an election in Scotland. What do Margaret Thatcher, John Major, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson have in common? They have never won an election in Scotland.

She said the choices facing voters in England were dire and accused Labor leader Keir Starmer of being a pale imitation of the Tories.

Sturgeon also responded to comments from Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss, who said she should be ignored. She said: I am the democratically elected Prime Minister and you can only hold this position if a significant number of people vote for you.

When she said I should be ignored, what a lot of people in Scotland are hearing is that democratic votes and the choices of Scots should be ignored. I don’t think that’s appropriate. Scots are increasingly fed up with being ignored by Tory Prime Ministers.

Responding to Trusss’ remarks that she was looking for attention, Sturgeon told audience members that you have to be a bit of an attention seeker as a politician to get your policies noticed.

She also denounced the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, for her entry into the House of Lords. She said: Ruth decided to retire from politics, but it turned out that she had no real intention of retiring from politics, she just wanted to continue without examination and without the tedious task of To stand for elections.

So all the good bits of politics without the hassle of getting elected. I don’t think that’s a good thing to do.

Sturgeon answered questions from some members of the public who asked if it was possible to have a good-natured debate on independence.

Of course, it is possible to have a good-natured and civilized debate on independence, but it requires that we all be involved, she said. The only proper way to settle issues on which we disagree is through democracy.