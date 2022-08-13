Mar-a-Lago, a security nightmare that housed classified files | Donald Trump News





Classified US government documents have been seized from Donald Trump’s sprawling Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

A search warrant showed Trump was under federal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it illegal to spy for another country or mishandle defense information American.

Here’s what you need to know about the property Trump also called his Southern White House:

Mar-a-Lago is a private mansion and club located in Palm Beach County, Florida.

It has hotel-style rooms, a spa, and amenities for members.

Trump maintains private quarters on the grounds of the century-old property that are closed to club members.

Former U.S. President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort is seen in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. February 8, 2021 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

Mar-a-Lago has been used by Trump to arrange meetings with international leaders such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Well-heeled club members and members of the public also attended weddings and fundraising dinners for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Secret Service provided physical security at Mar-a-Lago while Trump was president and afterward, but they are not responsible for vetting guests or club members.

Foreign visitors there and others who may have ties to foreign governments and foreign agents create a significant national security threat, former Department of Justice (DOJ) official Mary McCord said. about the residence.

The DOJ did not provide specific information on how or where the classified documents and photos were stored at Mar-a-Lago, but general club vulnerabilities were well documented.

In a high-profile example, Trump huddled in 2017 with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an outdoor dinner table as guests hovered nearby, listening and snapping photos as they then posted on Twitter.

That dinner in 2017 was disrupted by a North Korean missile test, and guests listened as Trump and Abe figure out what to say in response. After releasing a statement, Trump moved on to a wedding party at the club.

What we saw was Trump being so lax on security that he had a sensitive meeting on a potential wartime topic where non-US government personnel could observe and photograph, said Mark Zaid, an attorney. specializing in national security matters.

It would have been easy for someone to also have a device that heard and recorded what Trump was saying as well.

White House aides set up a secure room at Mar-a-Lago for sensitive discussions. This is where Trump decided to launch airstrikes against Syria for the use of chemical weapons in April 2017.

In 2019, a Chinese woman who passed club security checks with a USB key encoded with malware was arrested for entering a restricted-access property and making false statements to authorities, authorities said. ‘era.

Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly launched an effort to try to limit who had access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, but the effort fell through when Trump refused to cooperate, they said. said aides at the time.

It’s a nightmarish environment for the careful handling of highly classified information, said a former US intelligence officer. It’s just a nightmare.

