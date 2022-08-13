Imran Khan announces new round of rallies across Pakistan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Saturday announced the launch of a new series of public rallies and processions across the country as part of his campaign against the government imported, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the Haqeeqi Azadi Jalsa in Lahore, Imran Khan said he would hold rallies in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and all other major cities in the coming days and define what true independence is for the nation.

He said the PML-N government is preparing the ground to bring Nawaz Sharif back and have his sentence quashed to revive his policy, adding that he would warmly welcome Nawaz whenever he lands in Pakistan.

Independence Day: Imran calls on masses to attend celebrations

Imran said the government draws parallels between him and Nawaz Sharif, insisting he should not be compared to the “ousted prime minister” who is a certified thief.

He said he was aware of all the conspiracies the government was hatching, adding that he would not let them succeed.

Imran said the government was conspiring to drive a wedge between his party and the Pakistani military, an attempt he said would fail.

He said the coalition government was playing a dangerous game, which could lead to adverse consequences.

The former prime minister lamented the persistent inferiority complex within the national elite.

He affirmed that the mental independence of the Arab people and the transformation of mentalities represented the real revolution.

The former Prime Minister noted that those who fear death never succeed in life. He called on the nation to break the shackles of fear and come out in support of its struggle for true independence.

When I first entered politics, I urged smart people to support him, but they ignored me because they thought politics was a dirty business.

Since I entered politics, my opponents have carried out virulent attacks against me, but they have been ineffective.

IK says he will show true freedom on the 13th

He emphasized that he had nothing against the United States or any other nation, and he said that they wanted to be friends with all people, but not slaves.

The former prime minister said he understood the mentality of Westerners, who would admire someone defending their nation’s interests but despise them if they were sycophants.

The world would never appreciate a nation whose leaders traveled from country to country collecting donations, the former prime minister said.

He played excerpts from his past speeches and interviews, as well as those of other government officials, to highlight how their approaches to American politics varied.

Imran Khan recalled his trip to the United States and remarked that he got along well with former US President Donald Trump and showed him excellent protocol.

Unlike Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who remained silent on the issue because their wealth was hidden abroad, he claimed that the PTI was the only party to speak out against US drone attacks in the tribal region of Pakistan.

He said that as a leader who puts his country’s interests first, he visited Russia to negotiate favorable prices for wheat and oil for the benefit of the people.

He recalled how the US-sponsored plot against his government in the center began after his trip to Russia.

Imran Khan claimed that after learning of Donald Lu’s threat against the Pakistani envoy, he asked his foreign office who the US official should give orders to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40191438 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos