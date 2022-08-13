Best of enemies: Ron DeSantis stalks Trump with Republican primary tour | Ron DeSantis





As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis packs his suitcase for a five-day trip campaigning for Trump-endorsed candidates, he might indulge in a dastardly laugh.

The trek, passing through Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is theoretically aimed at boosting Republicans’ chances ahead of the crucial November primaries. For DeSantis, however, there is surely a bigger design. Each of the Republican stars’ rising destinations is a swing state, key to winning the 2024 presidential election.

The Florida governor who must walk a tightrope of being both Trump ally and rival is hotly tipped to run for president, and this outwardly benevolent campaign trip will further inflate his profile.

There is, however, a downside. DeSantis’ stay will put him on a collision course with the most sensitive, volatile and powerful figure in the Republican parties: Donald Trump. With this tour, DeSantis’ tightrope gets rockier and rockier.

Trump was key to getting DeSantis, who was dubbed a mini-Trump, elected governor in 2018, but the bad blood between the two, especially on Trump’s side, has been simmering for some time.

As DeSantis has emerged as a new darling of the right, fueled by his introduction of anti-gay and anti-trans laws in Florida and a populist crusade against coronavirus lockdowns and masking, Trump, muzzled by his Twitter ban and embattled by congressional prosecutions and investigations, found itself under siege.

DeSantis’ rise hasn’t always gone down well with the twice-impeached former president who, according to one report, now hates his former protege.

The apparent feud is a far cry from 2018, when Trump stormed into the Florida gubernatorial primary, endorsed DeSantis and propelled the then relatively obscure congressman to the governorship of Florida.

DeSantis had struggled in the 2018 gubernatorial primary. Most polls through 2017 and early 2018 had Adam Putnam, then Florida’s commissioner of agriculture, leading DeSantis. The few polls that didn’t put Putnam in the lead showed the pair were indeed tied.

Donald Trump meets with Ron DeSantis about the coronavirus response at the White House in Washington in April 2020. Photograph: Carlos Barra/Reuters

Until late June, that is, when Trump endorsed DeSantis in a tweet that hailed the gubernatorial hopeful as tough on borders, tough on crime and big on cutting taxes. In the next poll after that endorsement, DeSantis was 20 points ahead. Trump held a rally for DeSantis in Tampa in July 2018, and the Floridian won the Republican nomination and defeated Andrew Gillum, his Democratic opponent, by about 32,000 votes in the election proper. A star Is Born.

I’d like to thank our president, DeSantis said in his victory speech, to cheers from the crowd, for standing by me when it wasn’t necessarily the smart thing to do.

But even during that campaign, there had been warning signs that the DeSantis-Trump relationship might not be entirely harmonious.

In September 2018, Trump questioned, without evidence, the number of people who died when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico a year earlier. A study commissioned by the Puerto Rican government found nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the Category 4 hurricane.

There was outrage from many. From DeSantis, there was a more lukewarm, but still significant, disagreement.

He does not believe any loss of life was inflated, the DeSantiss campaign said in a statement.

That rebuttal, The New York Times reported, was enough to leave Trump absolutely livid.

Vanity Fair reported in July 2021 that Trump and DeSantis were on a collision course. In June, DeSantis beat Trump in a conservative poll on candidate approval ratings, albeit by less than 3%. DeSantis’ popularity was skyrocketing and his former benefactor was upset.

Trump hates DeSantis. He just resents his popularity, Trump confidant Gabriel Sherman told Vanity Fairs.

At 43, Ronald Dion DeSantis is more than three decades younger than Trump, who will be 78 on Election Day in 2024.

Ron DeSantis delivers a speech in Tampa, Florida last month. Photo: Octavio Jones/Reuters

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, DeSantis studied at Yale and Harvard Law School before becoming a Navy prosecutor, where he received decorations for prosecuting fraud cases related to military medals, according to an application. access to information submitted by the Florida Phoenix. DeSantis was deployed to Iraq in 2007, where he served as legal counsel, and was honorably discharged in 2010.

In 2012, DeSantis ran for the U.S. House of Representatives and won, and later co-founded the House Freedom Caucus, a group of particularly right-wing congressmen, many of whom had emerged from the early Tea Party of the Obama era.

After a fairly unremarkable run through Congress, the Miami Herald reported that none of the bills DeSantis introduced as the original sponsor became law. DeSantis found himself governor of Florida, a post that thrust him into the national spotlight.

He would become a regular contributor to Fox News, the conservative movement’s trend setter, and in the year following the 2020 presidential election, he was invited to appear on the channel more than 110 times, according to the New Yorker. , accepting at least 34 times.

So far in 2022, the trend has continued. DeSantis was among the most questioned Republicans on Fox News, while Trump, as of mid-August, had not been interviewed on the network for more than 115 days.

DeSantis is seen by some conservatives as a more palatable and electable version of the original: still outspoken against the media or perceived haters when he chooses, but less prone to outbursts of anger and with a less turbulent past. DeSantis has also not been impeached twice and is not under investigation for inciting an insurrection, which could help win over wavering voters.

But DeSantis is just as extreme maybe more extreme than Trump. As governor, he has targeted minority groups, introducing legislation that appears designed to delight the right-wing Republican base.

In March this year, DeSantis signed into law a “don’t say gay” bill, which bans discussing sexuality and gender identity in schools, a move that advocates say could harm the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth. The governor’s administration has also moved to ban gender-affirming medical treatment for trans youth, an effort described as politically transparent by the Human Rights Campaign.

Ron DeSantis as the Cat in the Hat. The governors’ aggressive actions on culture wars issues have endeared him to the Republican base. Illustration: Esme Blegvad/The Guardian

DeSantis suspended a Florida state attorney in early August after the latter said he would not enforce a 15-week abortion ban, while the state also banned some math textbooks, alleging violations. references to critical race theory.

This resentment continued to fester. In January 2022, a series of stories emerged in the political press that Trump had become increasingly unhappy with DeSantis.

Axios reported that behind the scenes, Trump frequently criticized his former manager.

He says DeSantis lacks personal charisma and has a lackluster personality, a source told Axios. The news site reported that Trump’s irritation stemmed from the fact that DeSantis did not rule himself out of running for the 2024 presidential election, should Trump himself run.

Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who also ran for president in 2016, Rick Scott, former Florida governor and current senator, and rising congressional antagonist Josh Hawley have all done so, to varying degrees. .

Trump still dominates the Republican Party. A slew of Trump-endorsed candidates, including those DeSantis will campaign for, have won their primaries and could be elected in November, cementing Trump’s reputation as a GOP kingmaker.

But with Trump’s ongoing struggles, there is an opening for others. A July poll, conducted as congressional hearings on the January 6 insurgency were winding down, found that a third of Republicans believe Trump should not run for president again in 2024.

All of this leaves DeSantis in a prime position to sweep Republican voters ahead of a 2024 primary.

That process will begin when the governor is the main attraction at a rally in Phoenix for Blake Masters, a Trump-backed Senate candidate.

Right-wing media are expected to cover the event closely. Will also, no doubt, be watching Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/13/desantis-trump-republican-campaigns-rivals-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos