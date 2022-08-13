Prime Minister Modi hails India Today Group’s So Sorry: Har Ghar Tiranga video





On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to a music video by India Today’s group So Sorry depicting the “Har Ghar Tiranga”. Prime Minister Modi on his Twitter said that creativity regarding “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign will get people excited. “AajTak’s creativity regarding ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will excite people. #HarGharTiranga,” Prime Minister Modi said on his official Twitter account. @aajtak #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/qkK8QJ85cf Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 13, 2022 This episode of So Sorry shows people from different sections of society enthusiastically participating in “Har Ghar Tiranga”, wearing patriotism on their sleeves. In the video, PM Modi can also be seen handing out flags to children and posing with the tiger. People from all over the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, could be seen raising the tricolor. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi could be seen handing over the national flag to opposition party leaders and later politicians salute Tiranga at the Red Fort. A section of the video also shows service members and athletes celebrating the campaign. The 2-minute video garnered over 100,000 views in about 2 hours. READ ALSO | So Sorry: Love Ke Liye Yoga Karega HAR GHAR TIRANGA CAMPAIGN The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13-15 marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolor in their homes during this time as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda raised the national flag at their residences and posted photos on social media. Party leaders across the country attended different programs including “Prabhat Pheri” and the Tiranga Rally. Prime Minister Modi’s mother, Hiraba, who entered the 100th year of her life in June this year, today distributed national flags to children at her residence on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city in Gujarat. READ ALSO | So sorry: Bura na mano chunaav hai The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in the Union Territory by distributing national flags to Raj Bhawan’s staff. Manoj Sinha called on all citizens to raise the tricolor at home and celebrate the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with fervor and patriotism. Prime Minister Modi had put tiranga as the display image of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Habs. Other top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP party chairman Nadda have followed suit. (With PTI inputs) READ | Independence Day 2022: Know the Flag Raising Time and Celebration Guidelines for August 15th — ENDS —

