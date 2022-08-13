Imran Khan to engage masses as he announces nationwide tour for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) addressed the Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa rally at Lahores Hockey Stadium. He said he is visiting cities across the country to spread the message of Haqiqi Azadi (true independence) as he predicts they are very close to the goal.

Addressing the Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa attendees, he said slavery makes a person feel inferior and recalled how people sacrificed their lives to gain independence from British rule.

Imran Khan said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for the independence of the country.

He added that the slave nations could never progress while lamenting that the country’s elite did not come out of the inferiority complex.

Imran Khan said there was a misconception that Islam was spread by the sword, adding that the real revolution brought a change in the mentality of the Arabs and made their spirit independent.

He added that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made people fearless against idols of fear and recalled the tragedy of Karbala.

The former prime minister said that the people of Kufa did not help Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) despite knowing that the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was on the right track.

Imran Khan said that when he entered politics he pushed educated people to join him but people did not listen to him, citing politics as a dirty business.

He said his opponents had waged vile campaigns against him since he entered politics, but they had failed.

The ex-prime minister said people fearing death cannot achieve anything in life.

The President of PTI said that he established the Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen authority to sensitize the youth to the principles of life laid down by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to counter the penetration of Western culture.

He reiterated that he was not against the United States or any other country. But, he added, they want friendship with all nations but not slavery.

The ex-prime minister said he knew the mindset of Westerners who would respect someone protecting their country’s interests but despise them if they were sycophants.

He played clips of his past public addresses and interviews, as well as those in government making a difference in their policy toward the United States.

The PTI chairman said the prime minister and defense minister said Pakistan would not survive without US help.

The ex-prime minister said the incumbents were the ones who brought Pakistan to its knees due to their plunder.

Imran Khan said he had everything a person wants in life and he could have gone on living that life without struggling in politics for 26 years.

He explained that his parents told him to feel lucky because he was born in an independent country.

The former prime minister said the world would never respect a nation whose leaders go from country to country begging for alms.

Recalling his visit to the United States, Imran Khan said he had excellent relations with former US President Donald Trump and had received exemplary protocol from him.

He said the PTI was the only party to protest against US drone attacks in Pakistan’s tribal belt while comparing himself to Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari who kept their mouths shut on the issue then. that their wealth was parked abroad.

He recalled how the US-backed conspiracy against his government in the center began after his visit to Russia.

Imran Khan said that upon learning of Donald Lus’ threat against the Pakistani ambassador, he asked his foreign office who the US official was to dictate them.

As a prime minister who puts his country’s interest first, he added that he had been to Russia to secure cheap wheat and oil deals for the benefit of the people.

Imran Khan said independence is not a bed of roses, adding that the nation seems poised to wrest real freedom from the upper strata.

He said the dispensation of righteousness was the foundation of society. A society where the rule of law prevails survives and progresses, added the President of the PTI.

He lamented that the country’s judicial system protects the powerful but represses the weak.

He also played various clips on the stadium’s central screen on the use of police force against PTI activists before and during the PTI’s Haqiqi Azadi peaceful march in May.

He said Shahbaz Gill had been tortured in prison and the 10-month-old daughter of Gills driver’s wife had also been arrested by the police.

The President of the PTI said that these were tactics to intimidate people, so that they do not oppose the imported government. No matter what you do now, you cannot stop this nation, he added.

Fireworks went off as the clock struck 12.

Continuing his speech after a brief pause, Imran Khan said that by Independence Day next year; the nation would have snatched true freedom.

He said the nation exposed the foreign plot after he was ousted from power by hitting the road.

The ex-prime minister said the government then resorted to scaring people by climbing house boundaries and picking up people illegally.

However, the PTI Chairman said that the people showed their power in the Punjab by-elections and made the PTI victorious despite the massive rigging orchestrated by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He said the new imported government plan includes his disqualification in different cases and the return of Nawaz Sharif until September – who fled the country telling a lie.

Don’t worry Nawaz Sharif. . I will give you a warm welcome, he said.

Imran Khan told people plotting against him that he would never be part of any deal. The PTI President noted that he should never be compared to Nawaz Sharif who plundered the country for three decades.

He added that another part of the conspiracy against him is waging vile campaigns against him through sold-out media channels.

He said channels carrying his version faced action and social media activists speaking out for him were picked up.

The ex-prime minister said division within the judiciary was also part of the plot.

Imran Khan would never want to see his army weak, he said, condemning attempts to create a rift between the Pakistani army and the PTI.

These rats are now calling me a traitor, he said while playing video clips of PDM leaders censoring military leaders.

He said children are forced to make statements that Imran Khan incited them to speak out against the army.

Revealing his plan which he was supposed to present at today’s rally, Imran Khan announced that he would be returning en masse to engage with them. His first stop would be Rawalpindi followed by Karachi and then other cities.

I’m coming after you Zardari, he said revealing he visited Sukkur and Hyderabad after Karachi.

He also announced the formation of a force that would also have women to spread Haqiqi Azadi’s message. I can foresee that the achievement of true independence is not that far away, he added.

