After FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans defend Donald Trump





Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant at the home of former President Donald Trump on Monday, there has been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can tell, who can make the most irresponsible statement to defend it.

Without evidence, Trump supporters have accused the Justice Department and FBI leadership of waging a political vendetta against Trump and planting incriminating evidence in his home. They called for cutting FBI funding, removing Attorney General Merrick Garland and using inflammatory language, such as suggesting the search was an act of war against Trump.

But the words of Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., are perhaps the most chilling:

If the FBI can attack an American president, imagine what they can do to you.

On the surface, this may seem trivial. But the implications of what Stefanik suggests are chilling: anyone who is or has been President of the United States should never be investigated for a crime.

The fact that a former president is no less immune from prosecution than any other resident is not a bug of American democracy, it is one of its greatest characteristics. This means that all Americans, regardless of position, are equal before the law. But for Stefanik, it seems like treating the president like he’s no different from an ordinary citizen is a bridge too far.

While the congresswoman obliquely argues that Trump is above the law, others say it more directly. In the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, columnist Dan Henninger said the quiet part aloud:

You may hate Donald Trump until your eyes pop out, but let’s be clear: he was elected the 45th President of the United States. He served four years in office. No former president hated by many, not Clinton, Reagan or FDR, has had his house invaded by a squad of FBI agents. This should never happen in the United States. End of the discussion.

Leaving aside the fact that Franklin D. Roosevelt was never a former president since his death while in office, but in Henninger’s formulation, the fact that Trump was elected president and held the office for four years means the law cannot touch him. To paraphrase one of Trump’s most famous statements, if he were to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, not only would he lose support, but Henninger would object to being shot. ‘investigation.

Few Republicans make the argument as directly as Henninger, but the way they defend Trump leaves no doubt that their allegiance lies with him, not the rule of law.

While things may change now that we know Trump is under investigation for Espionage Act violations, so far Republicans have, virtually en masse, argued that investigating the former president was an illegitimate act. Few members of Congress act more irresponsibly on this point than Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who tweeted earlier this week about Democrats. After taking power, they first put their political rivals in prison or forced exile (an indirect reference, it seems, to those arrested for their actions on January 6, 2021). Then, when your rivals’ supporters protest, you label them dangerous and criminalize the opposition.

Rubio also complained that the far left is demanding that Trump be arrested and charged with a crime.

Perhaps the senior senator from Florida is forgetting that the 2016 campaign was largely defined by supporters of the man he backed for president chanting Lock Her Up! in reference to Hillary Clinton. He also appears to have overlooked the more than two dozen people whom Trump as president has demanded a Justice Department investigation, including Clinton, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Google, and even DOJ himself.

As president, Trump regularly attacked his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for withdrawing from the Russia investigation and, therefore, giving up the power to fetter it. Indeed, he attacked Sessions for not obstructing justice on his behalf.

For Trump supporters, he exists in a rarefied air where accountability, or even legal investigation, does not apply.

None of these statements, none of the blatant attempts to politicize the Justice Department, none of the efforts to criminalize Trump’s political opposition have caused concern for Rubio or most of his fellow Republicans. Indeed, many of them joined the Enfermez-la! the chants and politicized calls to investigate Clinton, Hunter Biden or any other Democrat who has crossed paths with Trump.

For them, the rule of law only applies to their political rivals. This certainly does not apply to the former president to whom they are all indebted. For Trump supporters, he exists in a rarefied air where accountability, or even legal investigation, does not apply. That’s certainly how they treated him when he was president, and not much has changed since he left office. The way they talk about him and talk about investigations into his actions suggest that they don’t view him as a former president or even a potential future president, but rather as a blameless king.

We already knew the inherent dangers of leaving Donald Trump anywhere near the White House again, but Republican attitudes toward the former president show that the risks run even deeper. The GOP has broken away from the nation’s core democratic norms and traditions.

