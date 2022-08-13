Protests rock northern Syria after Turkiye FM comments on possible reconciliation with Assad regime – Middle East Monitor





Protests have spread across northern Syria in recent days, following comments by Turkey’s foreign minister hinting at a possible reconciliation with Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime. During a press conference on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that he had met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad at a conference in Serbia last October, and that Turkish and Syrian intelligence services had reconnected with each other. Following these remarks, as well as reports from pro-government Turkish media that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may reconnect and speak with his Syrian counterpart Assad, protesters took to the streets in towns and villages across northern Syria. – including the main Turkish-controlled areas like Azaz, Jarablus and Al-Bab – to protest against a possible reconciliation. As protests erupted and spread on Thursday and Friday, footage of the events circulated on social media, including controversial scenes such as the burning of a Turkish flag in Azaz. Burn it #Turkish flag in the city of Azaz in Aleppo, in the north #Syria to protest against statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu regarding his call for reconciliation between the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition.# # pic.twitter.com/xfd3PN2nSq — Shilan Chikh Mousa (@SChikhmousa) August 11, 2022 This clip sparked new tensions regarding the dissatisfaction of many Turks with the presence of Syrian refugees in Turkey and the distrust of many Syrians towards the Turkish military presence in Syria. Following the incident, however, elements of the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition condemned the act, with the Sultan Murad Division apparently arresting those involved in the fire. Reports also claimed that the group found out that the arrested men were members of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) group, which Turkiye says is linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terror group. FM: Turkey will provide “political support” to Syria to expel terrorists Regarding Cavusoglu’s remarks, the Syrian opposition was somewhat divided, as about 15 civil society groups in the north issued statements of condemnation and the Syrian National Army (SNA) factions supported by Turkey called the reconciliation with Assad a “treason” that would lead to “delivering the region to chaos and destruction”. Meanwhile, Syria’s official political opposition has praised Turkey for its role in supporting the Syrian revolution over the past decade. Since the Assad regime brutally cracked down on peaceful protests across Syria in 2011, Ankara has cut ties with Damascus and has stuck to that stance. In recent months, however, there have been reports of a possible reconciliation between them, especially given Turkey’s pressing need to find a solution to the millions of Syrian refugees within its borders as well as the need to keep the Kurdish militias away from Turkey. Syrian border region. For these two purposes – especially the latter – Erdogan and his government hope that the Assad regime could cooperate and help these Turkish national interests. Israel will use the Kurds as a tool, but Turkey has always normalized relations

