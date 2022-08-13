Translating national values ​​to the public, Kemensetneg organizes presidential archives and car exhibition

On Saturday (13/8), Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno opened the Presidential Archives and Automobile Exhibition organized by the Ministry of State Secretariat (Kemensetneg) at Sarinah Building, Jakarta.

The exhibition themed “Indonesia Responds”, which will run from today until August 22, 2022, is organized to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence and transform national values to the community at large.

As one of the 2022 Independence Month activities, the Minister of State Secretary said that this exhibition not only brought the general public to physically see the presidential cars, but more importantly how the former founding fathersthe nation’s warriors and founding fathers worked hard to risk their body and soul to form the Indonesian state.

“It is our common responsibility to continue its struggle. Hopefully we can inherit the fighting spirit shown by the nation’s founding fathers, we will continue to build the advanced Indonesia we aspire to,” the minister said. of State in his speech. statement.

“Indonesia Answers” Archive Exhibition showcases a collection of State Secretariat Ministry archives including documents, photos, videos, documentaries and memorabilia on how President Sukarno to President Joko Widodo has responded to the successive challenges and hardships to hit Indonesia. and the world.

Head of the Office of Presidential Administration and Archives, Sinta Puspitasari conveyed the meaning of the exhibition’s theme “Indonesia Responds”, “We present this theme because we want to convey that we are a nation that has made facing all the challenges and obstacles from the time of Bung Karno to Pak Jokowi today,” Sinta said while recounting the politics of several Indonesian presidents in his time.

The entire travel history of the Indonesian nation is recorded in archival media consisting of 44 text archive files, 104 photo archives, four video archives and one audio archive.

In addition to the Kemensetneg archive collection, there are also seven cars that were used under the first President of the Republic of Indonesia until now. The seven presidential cars on display are suitable for the number of presidents of the Republic of Indonesia and the age of independence of Indonesia which has reached the age of 77.

“People who visit should be able to see and appreciate the presidential car, which has been difficult to find so far. So we are holding this presidential car exhibition to bring the historical artifacts of the presidential unit closer to the public,” Erry said. Hermanwan as head of the General Office of the Presidential Secretariat.

According to Pratikno, the Sarinah building was chosen because the location is easily accessible to visitors. Furthermore, Sarinah is also considered to have extraordinary memories of the past by inheriting works of art and creative products from the Indonesian nation.

Unlike previous archive exhibits, which showed the humanistic side of the presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, this archive exhibit tells more about the various measures and policies taken to overcome various state challenges and tests since the time. from President Sukarno to President Joko Widodo today. .

At 77 years old, Indonesia is confronted with advances in communication technologies that have an impact on the rapid dissemination of information so that fake news /prank easier to disseminate than factual information. Through this exhibition, the archives whose value is proven are supposed to be able to push back prank. The presidential archives and the cars, which have great historical value, are the efforts of the Department of State to protect the next generation of the nation from the negative impacts of information and communication technologies.

Also present at the exhibition are Minister of Public Enterprises, Head of National Archives of the Republic of Indonesia (ANRI), President, President Commissioner of PT Sarinah Trisni Puspitaningtyas, President Director Sarinah, Head of Presidential Secretariat, Head of Secretariat of the vice-presidency, officials of the secretariat of the Ministry of State and the senior vice-president of PT Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (DEW-Humas Kemensetneg)