Reasons, concerns, fallout from the global economy

More than two years into the pandemic, parts of China are still in and out of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Over the past few months, traders and bankers from Shanghai slept in their offices to continue working during confinement. factory workers they have been told to live and work there on and off as cases spike. Just this month China locked down the popular resort island of Hainan after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hotspot, stranding 80,000 tourists.

China’s long-winded exit from pandemic shutdowns worries economists and policymakers. China is the world’s second-largest economy and a manufacturing powerhouse, so investors and businesses are concerned about the impact of continued restrictions on economic activities.

“Economic dislocations are now spreading around the world, fueling inflation, disrupting supply chains, triggering a retreat or pause by some foreign companies in China, and increasing external concern over China’s growing isolation. “, wrote J. Stephen Morrison, Scott Kennedy, and Yanzhong Huang for the Center for Strategic and International Studiesa US-based think tank on June 27.

The prolonged restrictions are already weighing on the Chinese economy. Top executives told government officials in late July that the country may miss its 5.5% growth target this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. During this time, the International Monetary Fund in July lowered its global growth forecast to 3.2% in 2022, lower than the 3.6% it originally forecast in April, citing lockdowns in China as a contributing factor.

There could be more pain ahead as it will likely be ‘long before’ 2023 before China lifts its zero-Covid approach, Eurasia Group says, with aggressive testing and lockdowns continuing to avert a health crisis public but not an economic downturn.

Here are two reasons why China is so reluctant to abandon its zero Covid policy and what it will take to get there.

1. Older Chinese continue to be hesitant about vaccines

China’s vaccination rate is high, with nearly 90% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

But vaccination rates for the elderly are lower than the national average, with only 61% of people over the age of 80 vaccinated, Chinese National Health Commission reported in a July update. Reports explaining vaccine hesitancy among older Chinese people are rare, but reasons include concerns about safety, adverse effects and the low incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country, a study of 92 finds. people in China, including those 60 and older, published in the Vaccines reviewed in November 2021.

And China has yet to develop its own mRNA vaccine, hampering the country’s exit from the pandemic. Most Chinese are inoculated with inactivated vaccines.

In a bid to boost public confidence in local vaccines, a senior Chinese National Health Commission official said in late July that China’s state and party leaders had all been vaccinated against Covid-19 with vaccines. made in china, Reuters reported.

“Vaccination of elderly populations will improve in the coming months but will not be sufficient to eliminate overall health risks for this population,” Eurasia Group analysts wrote in a July 25 note.

2. Put technology in place for the next pandemic

While China can import vaccines as a quick fix, it is in the national interest to develop its own mRNA vaccine and not have to rely on imports, experts say. Beyond that, it’s also about making sure the country has the technology in place for the next outbreak.

“It’s not just a matter of national pride, but also for vaccine makers to know what to do in the next pandemic,” Bo Zhuang, senior sovereign analyst at investment management firm Loomis, told Insider. Boston-based Sayles.

“The Chinese government doesn’t want to have to subsidize companies to develop this technology from scratch the next time a pandemic happens,” he told Insider.

He believes China is unlikely to end lockdowns until after the Chinese New Year, which will be in late January 2023.

Beijing relies on imported COVID-19 treatments rather than vaccines so it won’t have to change its narrative

Experts say China needs two things to start emerging from Covid-Zero: imported treatments and a change in public messaging.

“Unlike vaccines, Beijing is much more willing to import treatments,” wrote the analysts at Eurasia Group, led by Scott Rosenstein, the consultancy’s special adviser on global health.

Beijing is counting on drugs like Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill to treat COVID-19, especially since it would be difficult to reverse early status messages that cast doubt on the effectiveness of foreign vaccines.

“This is likely because Beijing has characterized the development of local vaccines as a show of its sophistication in the pharmaceutical space and the news media has repeatedly characterized foreign vaccines as inferior products. Therapeutics do not is not hampered by similar government or public reluctance,” the Eurasia analysts wrote. .

“A pivot out of Zero Covid will likely require successful deployment of treatments,” the analysts added. That’s especially as more than 1.5 million people could die in China if the country abandoned the Zero Covid policy without vaccinations or access to drugs, according to data modeling by scientists in the United States and China. , published in a May 2022 paper.

Even with the Covid treatments, China will have to embark on a campaign of public messaging to convince the Chinese people that the health risks from both vaccination and treatment have been reduced, which is unlikely before a good part of 2023, analysts at Eurasia Group said.

Given that the next meetings of the national legislature and the main political advisory body known as the “Two Sessions” will take place in March 2023, the message is likely to only pick up speed after this meeting, they added.

Official messaging suggests a long walk out of zero-Covid.

“Even if there are temporary impacts on the economy, we will not put people’s lives and health at risk, and we must protect the elderly and children in particular,” President Xi Jinping said in June, according to an official transcript.