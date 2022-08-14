Trump will ‘loot every one of Biden’s homes’ if he wins WH in 2024





Giuliani says Trump “will raid every one of Biden’s homes” if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. “Breaking into a former president’s home is a political act,” Giuliani told the New York Post. The FBI is investigating Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Loading Something is loading.

Rudy Giuliani said earlier this week that former President Donald Trump would “raid” President Joe Biden’s homes if he wins the White House in 2024, the former president’s ex-personal attorney arguing that the FBI’s search for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club was a “political act.”

Giuliani, a former New York mayor and longtime Trump loyalist, told the New York Post that Trump could use the FBI to retaliate against Biden if he returns to the Oval Office.

“Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act, especially since you are breaking a precedent. Suddenly, you are the first president of the United States to introduce the banana republic process to continue your predecessor. “I avoided it for 240 years. Trump didn’t do it to Hillary. Ford didn’t do it,” he told the newspaper.

“If Trump is elected, the first thing he will do is loot every one of Biden’s homes,” he added.

When speaking to the newspaper, Giuliani argued at the time that the search was conducted to help the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

However, Friday’s release of the FBI’s search warrant and asset list revealed that agents were looking for documents related to potential violations of the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorized removal of information related to the defense that could help a foreign government.

Trump is also being investigated for potential obstruction of justice violations.

As Trump’s former personal attorney, Giuliani played a pivotal role in the former president’s administration and after the former commander-in-chief left the Oval Office last year.

Giuliani has sought for years to shed light on the work of presidential son Hunter Biden, who at one time served on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings.

In December 2019, the House voted to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his alleged efforts to solicit Ukraine’s interference in the 2020 presidential election. However, he was acquitted by the Senate of the two articles of impeachment in February 2020.

Giuliani was particularly stubborn in digging up information about Hunter Biden’s business dealings from a laptop that allegedly belonged to the lawyer and former Amtrak board member.

Republicans are seeking to investigate Hunter Biden if they capture either or both houses of Congress this fall, even as the Justice Department continues its investigation into the presidential son. (He could potentially face tax offense charges, according to the New York Times.)

Giuliani has also been one of the strongest supporters of challenging Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

In “Landslide: The Last Days of the Trump Presidency,” writer Michael Wolff detailed how Giuliani would have liked Trump to declare victory shortly after polls closed in much of the country on election night in November 2020.

” We won ! We must declare victory! Giuliani told a group at the time that included White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

“If we don’t say we won, they’ll steal it from us. Look, we won Michigan!” Giuliani added. (Trump then lost Michigan by a margin of three percentage points, missing just over 150,000 votes.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/giuliani-trump-raid-biden-homes-fbi-search-2024-presidential-election-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos