Multi-layered security coverage at Fort Rouge, 7,000 guests expected Details





New Delhi: A tiered security blanket has been put in place at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday. Police say around 7,000 guests will arrive for the I-Day event. Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras have been installed at the Red Fort entry point while more than 10,000 police will be deployed around the monument on Monday, officials told the PTI news agency. Police have also deployed more than 400 kite catchers and flyers to rooftops and other sensitive spots in the fort area to counter any threat from sub-conventional aerial platforms. A five kilometer zone around the Red Fort will be a “no kite zone” until the tricolor is hoisted at the monument on Independence Day. READ ALSO | PM Modi interacts with 2022 CWG Medal winners at his residence Anti-drone systems deployed in Delhi Anti-drone systems from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and other security agencies were also installed. “We have installed high-resolution security cameras in and around Red Fort and their footage is monitored 24 hours a day. This time the number of guests has increased to 7,000. FRS cameras have also been deployed at the point of entrance to the Mughal-era monument,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI. He advised that lunch boxes, water bottles, remote control car keys, lighters, briefcases, purses, cameras, binoculars, umbrellas and similar items will not be authorized on the premises of Fort Rouge. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) mentioned that the provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13-15 until the end of the program at Red Fort will be punished. “Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment at strategic locations and they will prevent any type of kites, balloons and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed at Red Fort to counter any threats from subconventional and manned aerial platforms or unmanned flying objects,” he said, according to PTI. Around 1,000 high specification cameras will be installed in units in Northern, Central and New Delhi districts Notably, Delhi police recovered more than 2,200 live rounds near the Anand Vihar interstate bus station on Friday and arrested six people in connection with the case. Police personnel also carry out mass checks for improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They were briefed on proper security, training and deployment as per plans. The PTI reported that officials informed that around 1,000 high specification cameras would be installed in the units in the northern, central and New Delhi districts to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument. The Delhi police have also stepped up patrols and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked and vetting of tenants and servants is underway, officials said. On July 22, the police issued an order prohibiting the flight of aerial objects such as paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons. The directive will remain in effect until August 16. (With contributions from the agency)

